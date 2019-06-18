Innovaccer to Host Webinar on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare With Expert Guest Panelists, Dr. Peter Lee and Dr. Stephen K. Klasko on June 20

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of healthcare is changing and those changes impact how we deliver care, our approach to engaging patients, and the relationships between stakeholders across the healthcare value chain. Each day, we witness advances in genomics, imaging, and pharmacology, and learn about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive these advances. Indeed, healthcare is in the midst of a major revolution and AI seems to be at the very core of this transformation. How much of the AI story is hype and how much is real?

Innovaccer Inc., the leading San Francisco-based healthcare data activation company, is hosting a breakthrough AI webinar on June 20 with guest speakers, Dr. Peter Lee, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Healthcare, and Stephen K. Klasko MD, MBA, President & CEO, Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health, who will be discussing the new healthcare domains of AI, and its "never imagined" impact. They will be joined by webinar moderator, David Nace MD, Chief Medical Officer at Innovaccer. You can register for the webinar here.

The use of AI in healthcare has lagged behind other industries, in large part due to the lack of comprehensive, pristine data. The webinar, titled "Beyond Interoperability: Data Activation and Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare," will focus on the recent AI hype, tease fact from fiction, and explain how advances in data activation can solve the accuracy and interoperability problems in the space.

Dr. Peter Lee is Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Healthcare. Dr. Lee has extensive experience in managing the process of going from basic research to commercial impact. Past illustrative examples include the deep neural networks for simultaneous language translation in Skype, next-generation IoT technologies, and innovative silicon and post-silicon computer architectures for Microsoft's cloud. He also has a history of advancing more "out of the box" technical efforts, such as experimental under-sea data centers, augmented-reality experiences for HoloLens and VR devices, digital storage in DNA, and social chatbots such as XiaoIce and Tay. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence and the Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine. He served on President's Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity. And, previously, as an Office Director at DARPA, he led efforts that created operational capabilities in advanced machine learning, crowdsourcing, and big-data analytics, such as the DARPA Network Challenge and Nexus 7.

Dr. Klasko is the President and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. Under his leadership, Jefferson Health grew from three hospitals in 2015 to 14 hospitals today. His 2017 merger of Thomas Jefferson University with Philadelphia University created a pre-eminent professional university that includes top-20 programs in fashion, design, and health professions, coupled with the first design-thinking curriculum in a medical school, conducting the nation's leading research on empathy, an essential component of medicinal practice that is often overlooked in the academic setting. As a disruptive leader in the academic ecosystem, Dr. Klasko brings a unique and valuable point of view to the Innovaccer Strategic Advisory Council.

Healthcare requires a foundation of data activation combined with Artificial Intelligence technology to take decision making and workflows to the next level. The webinar will focus on how AI can assist various healthcare stakeholders to drive efficiencies in areas such as clinical productivity, genomics and precision medicine, medical imaging, patient engagement, and healthcare decision support.

"Healthcare has long been awaiting its next big bet. Combining data activation with Artificial Intelligence finally offers answers to some of our hardest questions," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "I am really looking forward to this webinar with two of the greatest minds in the field of healthcare, Dr. Peter Lee and Dr. Stephen Klasko."

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect by righting the wrongs of healthcare technology, doing away with long-standing problems and replacing them with ideal solutions. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the US across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's solutions have successfully activated data for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.

