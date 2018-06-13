Innovaccer to Launch Automated Chart Retrieval Offering and Point-of-Care Physician Engagement Solution 'InNote' for Payers at AHIP Institute & Expo 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The introduction of new payment models and the transition to a patient-centric approach has made the role of healthcare payers imminent. There is a lot of scope for payers to enhance patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and increase overall revenues. On an average, $60 billion is lost annually because of inefficient claims processes. In an increasingly data-driven world, capitalizing on these opportunities depend on an organization's capability to manage data and leverage it for transforming practices.

Historically, healthcare payers have been relying on claims data to build and manage multiple cost reduction programs, but claims data can provide a view of only half of the picture. Payers invest millions of dollars and countless hours retrieving charts and relevant clinical data, taking up as much as 20 days. The lack of comprehensive information along with inefficient processes leave payers overloaded with unnecessary documentation processes and adversely impact their Star Ratings.

To assist payers in dealing with increasing manual processes and achieving better Star ratings, Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare data platform company, has announced the launch of its automated chart retrieval and review solution along with its point-of-care solution 'InNote' for payers. Built on its cutting-edge Big data platform, InData, these offerings are purpose-built for payers to help them gain control on full-breadth of data and focus on what is important to them.

With API-based connectivity, 200+ pre-built connectors, and scalable architecture, InData can capture a breadth of healthcare data and enable quicker access to clinical data and chart retrievals, at less than half the costs incurred using manual processes. Additionally, the payers can go deep down into healthcare coding standards and ensure appropriate care actions.

Using Point-of-care alerts on InNote, payers can engage with physicians to share and close gaps in care including risk factors, coding gaps, and outstanding measures. Combined with automated chart retrieval, payers can leverage InData and InNote to transform their existing processes and generate more cost savings.

Innovaccer's latest offerings are aligned to the organization's goal of saving $1B in healthcare costs. Their entire healthcare platform is built to help payers and providers manage utilization, quality, and cost across 250+ measures, stratify patient population based on any custom risk model for more accurate payment adjustments.

"Although many payer organizations have employed a data warehouse or analytics to analyze patient records and enhance their Star ratings, these approaches need to be scaled up to address the future requirements of healthcare," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We think payers need a more comprehensive view of population health that can help them adopt a better outcomes-driven approach. While working on these modules, we kept in mind the troubles industry is facing. Innovaccer's automated chart retrievals and review will be pivotal in driving a faster time-to-value and leading healthcare to an era of data-powered outcomes."

Innovaccer will be exhibiting its automated chart retrieval and point-of-care solution along with InNote, built on top of the leading healthcare data platform, at AHIP Institute and Expo 2018 from 20 to 22 June. Join Team Innovaccer at Kiosk #4.

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, and accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across more than 500 locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco with offices around the United States and Asia.

