Innovaccer to Launch InGraph at Becker's Hospital Review 9th Annual Meeting 2018 to Transform Healthcare Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to improve care for a population or system have driven care teams to seek out data-centric population health solutions. However, when combined with the explosion of data residing in individual silos, many are still struggling to derive meaningful insights. Healthcare organizations that have implemented advanced population health and analytics solutions are realizing that they require three key pieces to drive outcomes. First, they need a comprehensive data platform, followed by a powerful analytics tool able to provide insights, and finally, modules that can lead change management.

To assist organizations facing the challenge of fragmented data and limited insights, Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare data platform company, announced the launch of its analytics module, InGraph, at the Becker's 9th Annual Meeting '18. Built on Innovaccer's healthcare data platform, InGraph provides holistic population health and network analyses and offers a strong foundation to power efficient care management and cost-effective quality improvement.

A rich spectrum of analytics and customizability

Acting as a source of truth based upon complete patient data for the entire care delivery team, InGraph utilizes multiple data sources by leveraging InData, Innovaccer's foundational healthcare data platform. InGraph's state-of-the-art analytics offer more than 50 visual widgets, customizable dashboards, over 60 patient stratification features, and more. Additionally, the module's robust patient stratification leverages a combination of HCC and custom risk models with social vulnerability indices to accurately highlight at-risk as well as socially vulnerable patients in the network.

Best-in-industry reporting on measures

While reporting on quality measures is intended to help providers understand their opportunities for improvement, it is time-consuming when done with traditional technology. To accommodate the broad needs of healthcare providers, InGraph offers the ability to track a library of 800+ measures from CMS, NQF, HEDIS, and MIPS with a single click. The module also provides rich filtering options to monitor the quality performance and effortlessly generate and upload reports. Through collaborative workflows, providers can easily enter missing details, skip logics, tickets, and notes after report-generation.

Information transparency

Built on top of a unified healthcare data platform, InGraph ensures healthcare providers have access to updated, real-time information within and outside the network. Providers can get to the root of any issue by drilling down to performance charts of a geography or an individual facility, providing control at all levels. InGraph also notifies providers about any updates or changes in the measures via regular email alerts and provides the option to circulate information through burst emails.

"There is an abundance of data in healthcare, but even today most care organizations are seeking a needle in a haystack. Being able to understand network performance while also conveying valuable insights to providers is key to driving outcomes and efficiency," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "InGraph aims to eliminate information overload, and finally deliver to care-teams the flexibility they need to connect the dots in real time."

Innovaccer will be exhibiting InGraph along with all the modules of its healthcare data platform at the Becker's Hospital Review 9th Annual Meeting this year. Join Innovaccer at booth #1210 from April 11-14 at Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL and learn more about InGraph.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, and accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across more than 500 locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco with offices around the United States and Asia.

