Innovaccer to Launch Unified Patient Records to Help Healthcare Organizations Care as One at HIMSS20

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare still remains largely fragmented. It is widely recognized that a new approach is needed because the status quo is not working to address the growing complexities. Consumer demand, the aging population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases plus massive out of control costs make healthcare ripe for a transformation. Access to timely patient data in a usable context continues to be the growing challenge.

In order to eliminate this challenge Innovaccer, a leading healthcare technology company, will be launching its "unified patient record," as its proprietary model during HIMSS20 at booth #2014. Its interface allows the collection of data from the full range of a patient's healthcare experiences and provides a complete view of that patient to the healthcare team.

The unified patient record serves as the backbone of Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform that uses APIs and an analytical framework to manage complexity across all patient care settings. Innovaccer's opportunity to connect patient-level data from a range of sources makes individual data truly interoperable for providers, payers and large employers who need it across the healthcare continuum. With the power of a connected care framework, Innovaccer will be using its Data Activation Platform to unify patient records, automate routine workflows and apply analytic insights so providers, payers and employers can deliver better outcomes for individuals and care as one.

"Data is key. Until we take the unification of patient data on as a priority in healthcare, we are not going to move the needle sufficiently," said Abhinav Shashank, Innovaccer's co-founder and CEO. "Our vision is to help healthcare organizations care as one and the unified patient record is critical to realizing this vision. One unified patient record, one platform, everyone on one page in service of the patient for better outcomes."

Innovaccer also leverages artificial intelligence to automate workflows and create point-of-care alerts. The platform uses "value-engineering" to generate custom actionable intelligence to "activate" patient data. It also integrates applications on the platform using tools for collaboration, greater efficiency and the ability to address social determinants that factor into a patient's health. So far, Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has unified over 3.8 million patient records, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and care as one.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer, Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Innovaccer

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.

Related Links

https://innovaccer.com

