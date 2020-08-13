Innovaccer's COVID-19 Management System Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, today announced the availability of its COVID-19 Management System in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Innovaccer customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Innovaccer's COVID-19 Management System is a solution that enables practices to manage and screen high volumes of patients more efficiently. It is a HIPAA-compliant, multi-platform, robust solution designed to support the tireless work of our healthcare professionals during this pandemic.

The solution provides multiple virtual features such as a HIPAA-compliant video communication platform that enables two-way communication between physicians and patients. Additionally, the solution allows healthcare organizations to identify high-risk patients using state-of-the-art analytics to prioritize and monitor them. It can also track them demographically to spot high-risk geographies via a real-time dashboard and task manager.

Innovaccer has a robust set of security policies, procedures, and controls, ensuring full compliance with HIPAA requirements. It is entirely HIPAA and SOC2 Type II compliant and HISP Privacy and Security and HISP CEAP certified.

The COVID-19 Management System provides security and adherence to compliance protocols with third-party APIs using encrypted communication and static IP. It offers secure messaging with end-to-end data encryption to transmit data such as Person Under Investigation (PUI) forms to state authorities.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

"We are delighted to have our COVID-19 Management System available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, it is our duty to make a contribution that assists the healthcare providers and medical staff working tirelessly to care for patients," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-founder of Innovaccer. "Our solution is custom-built to enable telemedicine, self-assessment, CDC-based education, and analytics while empowering providers and government organizations to care as one for COVID-19 patients."

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're pleased to welcome Innovaccer and its COVID-19 Management System to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

