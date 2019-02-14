Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform Recognized as Risk Adjustment Optimization Solution for Payer CIOs by Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., the San Francisco-based leading data activation company, was cited in the recent Gartner report for its artificial intelligence (AI) and clinical data integration (CDI) capabilities leveraged in risk adjustment optimization. The report titled 5 Actions U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs Must Take When Purchasing Risk Adjustment Management Systems [Report ID: G00369402], discusses the framework for payer CIOs to analyze, compare, and verify AI capabilities of health IT vendors while investing in risk adjustment optimization systems.

According to the report, authored by Bryan Cole and Mandi Bishop, "RAO vendors' results are highly dependent on your organization's market conditions, provider relationships and previous risk score improvement activities, and vendors must tailor their efforts. An RAO vendor may yield impressive gains with another client, but not with your organization."

Innovaccer was mentioned in the report on account of its capability to extract data electronically from multiple disparate sources. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform, with its 200+ pre-built connectors to widely-used healthcare data systems, simplifies chart acquisition and data integration. Additionally, the intuitive AI-assisted analytics surface dropped or miscoded records, which providers can access on their EHR screen with point-of-care insights.

''Risk analytics have become an indispensable part of payer organizations looking to succeed in a value-based ecosystem, and it is important for them to look through the marketing hype and invest in solutions that cater to their specific needs," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer Inc. ''I believe the citation in this Gartner research is a testimonial to our risk and clinical data integration analytics, and we look forward to continuing reinventing the space with our data activation platform," he further adds.

Innovaccer was also mentioned in Gartner's November 2018 report on powering real-time value-based care, ''U.S. Healthcare Administration's Future Requires a Real-Time Payment Ecosystem Powering Value-Based Care." Additionally, Innovaccer was also named in July 2018 reports on ''Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2018" and ''Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2018," followed by ''Healthcare Payer CIOs, Leverage Vendor Partners to Succeed at Clinical Data Integration," and as a Representative Vendor in ''Market Guide for Healthcare Provider Population Health Management Solutions: 2018."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized data activation platform and artificial intelligence products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, Orlando Health, Catholic Health Initiatives, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has 5 offices across the United States and Asia.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

