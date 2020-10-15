Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform Selected by Banner Health for Their Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Health, one of the country's largest non-profit healthcare systems, has partnered with Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, to leverage its FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform to realize digital transformation in their care delivery. The partnership will consolidate their health data and several vendors and transform the way they manage healthcare data to drive actionable insights and their population health management strategy for more than one million lives.

As an integral part of their digital transformation journey, Banner Health will leverage the platform to create unified patient records that drive comprehensive, preventive and whole-person care solutions for patients across the care continuum.

The health system will integrate clinical and payer data distributed across its multiple practices, hospitals, and systems. The platform supports FHIR APIs and complies with the latest FHIR v4.0.1 version to ensure seamless data exchange across the network.

As a part of the "digital-first" approach and to gain a more comprehensive view of its network, Banner Health will leverage InGraph, Innovaccer's solution that generates insights using analyses with population stratification, advanced analytics and customizable dashboards.

With the platform's point-of-care alerts and digitally connected ecosystem, Banner Health will engage its network providers with real-time updates on care gaps, coding gaps, and other relevant information for a comprehensive view of their patients. Combined with Innovaccer's referral management solution, these insights will enable them to conduct value-based referrals and reduce network leakage.

Banner providers will be able to assign the appropriate care management pathways for particular patient populations designed in collaboration with Innovaccer. The digitally connected environment provided by the platform will enable the organization to personalize healthcare experiences for their patients with outreach and virtual patient engagement strategies.

"Banner Health's mission is to 'make health care easier, so that life can be better.' Technology plays a critical role in our efforts to create a robust population health management strategy. In our partnership with Innovaccer, we are confident in our path forward. Their comprehensive set of solutions is exactly what our population health management program needs," says Julie F. Smith, VP of Clinical Applications at Banner Health.

"We are standing at that critical crossroads where we can either give up due to the complexity of healthcare complications that have arisen from this pandemic or emerge as the best healthcare ecosystem in the world," relates Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "In this journey to true healthcare efficiency, partnerships are a vital element. We are pleased to partner with Banner Health, assist in their efforts, and empower them in their journey to digitally transform their data management approach and enable them to care as one for their patients through the use of our platform."

About Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 29 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner — University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care, and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

