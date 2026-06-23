Innovapptive Appoints Former 3M Executive and TireHub CEO Peter Gibbons to Board of Directors

Gibbons brings decades of global manufacturing and supply chain expertise from leadership roles at 3M, TireHub, Mattel, and Starbucks to help shape Innovapptive's category-defining "Industrial Execution" layer.

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive, a leading provider of digital operations and supply chain solutions, today announced the appointment of Peter Gibbons to its Board of Directors. A globally recognized transformation leader, Gibbons brings unmatched manufacturing and supply chain domain depth to Innovapptive's leadership team as the company accelerates its mission to define the "Industrial Execution" category.

Peter Gibbons

Gibbons' appointment is a strategic move to help Innovapptive bridge the critical "Insights to Action" gap that currently limits enterprise industrial operations. By shaping this missing Industrial Execution layer, Innovapptive aims to help enterprises unlock massive financial outcomes, including Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and throughput improvements, supply chain optimization, and deep reductions in fixed costs spanning energy, labor, and spare parts.

"Peter's track record of driving operational excellence at some of the world's largest and most complex industrial and consumer brands is unparalleled," said Sundeep V. Ravande, CEO & Founder. "As we pioneer the Industrial Execution layer to turn operational insights into immediate, front-line action, Peter's strategic guidance will be invaluable. He truly understands the intersection of people, processes, and technology required to drive frontline worker empowerment and bottom-line growth."

Gibbons brings extensive global experience leading business and operations transformation across the industrial, automotive distribution, consumer, and retail sectors. He recently retired as Group President, Enterprise Supply Chain at 3M, where he was responsible for all aspects of operations and supply chain for the $20B+ industrial manufacturer. Prior to 3M, Gibbons served as the CEO and Board Chair of TireHub, a last-mile tire distributor co-owned by Bridgestone and Goodyear, where he was lauded for establishing a resilient, customer-focused culture.

His distinguished career also includes executive tenures as Executive Vice President & Chief Supply Chain Officer for Mattel, Inc., and Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain Operations for Starbucks, where he oversaw worldwide manufacturing, engineering, procurement, distribution, and sourcing.

"I have always believed that transformation isn't just a project—it's a culture shift driven from the inside out, where technology empowers the human element," said Gibbons. "Innovapptive's vision for the Industrial Execution layer addresses one of the most persistent challenges in manufacturing today: connecting high-level operational insights with the actual work happening on the plant floor and in the field. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to help organizations eliminate friction, build stability, and realize unprecedented financial outcomes."

Gibbons was previously named "Supply Chain Person of the Year" by the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Solstice Advanced Materials. He holds an MBA from the University of Strathclyde and a BSc. in Physics from the University of Edinburgh.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive is an AI-Powered Industrial Execution Platform and a provider of Connected Workforce Solutions that helps industrial organizations transform insights into action and action into outcomes. By connecting frontline workers, maintenance, operations, reliability, supply chain processes, enterprise systems, and Industrial AI within a unified execution platform, Innovapptive enables manufacturers to improve productivity, optimize asset performance, reduce operational waste, and accelerate EBITDA improvement initiatives.

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SOURCE Innovapptive