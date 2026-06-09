Innovapptive, Indorama, and ScottsMiracle-Gro to Headline LNS Research's Productivity Pathfinder 2026

Innovapptive CEO Sundeep Ravande joins top industrial executives to unveil strategies for translating AI and data insights into frontline execution and measurable business value.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive, the AI-Powered Industrial Execution Platform, today announced it will join manufacturing executives from the world's leading industrial organizations at Productivity Pathfinder 2026, taking place June 9-11, 2026, to showcase how leading enterprises are accelerating productivity transformation at scale.

As manufacturers accelerate investments in Industrial AI, analytics, and connected operations, many are discovering that generating insights is no longer the primary challenge. The greater opportunity lies in reducing the time between insight, decision, and frontline action. Industry leaders increasingly view this Insight-to-Action Gap as one of the largest untapped drivers of productivity, reliability, and EBITDA improvement.

Hosted by LNS Research, Productivity Pathfinder 2026 brings together senior manufacturing, operations, reliability, engineering, digital transformation, and technology leaders from across the industrial sector. Among the organizations represented are Indorama Ventures, ScottsMiracle-Gro, and Valvoline, alongside global heavyweights like ExxonMobil, Ford, PepsiCo, Samsung, and GE Healthcare, all committed to accelerating productivity and operational performance.

As a sponsor of the conference's flagship keynote and executive leadership sessions, Innovapptive will join LNS Research and industry giants in advancing the conversation around the future of industrial productivity, operational excellence, asset performance, and workforce execution.

The event's opening keynote, "2026 Industrial Productivity Index™ & World's Most Productive Companies™," will feature Matthew Littlefield, President and Research Lead at LNS Research. Littlefield will unveil new benchmark findings and identify the capabilities, leadership disciplines, operating models, and cultural characteristics shared by the world's highest-performing industrial organizations.

Joining Littlefield on stage will be Chad Anderson, Chief Manufacturing and Technology Officer at Indorama's Indovinya business, and Sundeep Ravande, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovapptive. Together, they will discuss how leading manufacturers are navigating the next generation of productivity challenges, including workforce effectiveness, operational agility, decision and execution latency, asset performance, and the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in industrial operations.

"Manufacturers have spent decades digitizing systems, processes, and data," said Ravande. "The next frontier of productivity lies in how effectively organizations transform insights into decisions, decisions into actions, and actions into measurable business outcomes. The organizations that master this capability will define industrial leadership over the next decade."

Throughout the event, Innovapptive will engage with manufacturing leaders on how Industrial AI, connected frontline operations, and execution-centric operating models can help organizations reduce decision and execution latency while accelerating measurable productivity outcomes.

To learn more about Innovapptive's platform, or to book an exclusive executive meeting with the Innovapptive team at Productivity Pathfinder 2026, visit https://www.innovapptive.com/event/lns-productivity-event-2026

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive is the AI-Powered Industrial Execution Platform that helps industrial organizations transform insights into action and action into outcomes. By connecting frontline workers, maintenance, operations, reliability, supply chain processes, enterprise systems, and Industrial AI within a unified execution platform, Innovapptive enables manufacturers to improve productivity, optimize asset performance, reduce operational waste, and accelerate EBITDA improvement initiatives.

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SOURCE Innovapptive