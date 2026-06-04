Innovapptive Highlights Next Phase of Industrial AI at Seeq Conneqt 2026

Industry leaders from Innovapptive, Seeq Corporation, Indorama Ventures, Accenture, and LNS Research discuss how manufacturers are closing the gap between industrial analytics and frontline execution

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive concluded a successful participation at Seeq Conneqt 2026, where the company joined manufacturing and Industrial AI leaders to discuss how global manufacturers are transforming operational intelligence into measurable business outcomes.

At the event, Sundeep Ravande, CEO & Co-Founder of Innovapptive joined executives from Seeq, Indorama Ventures, and LNS Research during the opening keynote panel to discuss how Industrial AI initiatives are evolving beyond analytics dashboards toward intelligent execution models that drive operational productivity and EBITDA impact.

The keynote discussion highlighted a critical challenge facing industrial organizations today: while manufacturers have invested heavily in process analytics and AI-driven insights, many still struggle to operationalize those insights at the frontline where decisions and actions occur.

"Industrial AI does not create value until insights lead to action," said Ravande. "The industry is now moving beyond visibility into execution - connecting process intelligence directly with frontline workflows, maintenance execution, and operator decision-making. That is where sustainable productivity gains and operational transformation happen."

Throughout the event, Innovapptive demonstrated how its Industrial Execution Platform helps manufacturers bridge the gap between operational analytics and frontline execution through:

AI-assisted operator workflows

Intelligent maintenance execution

Connected worker collaboration

Real-time operational response workflows

Autonomous maintenance enablement

Mobile-first execution across operations and maintenance teams

Innovapptive also participated in an Innovation Theatre session alongside Seeq and Accenture, showcasing how the combined ecosystem enables manufacturers to operationalize Industrial AI initiatives at enterprise scale.

The session demonstrated how:

Seeq delivers advanced process analytics and operational intelligence

Innovapptive embeds insights directly into connected worker and maintenance workflows

Accenture enables enterprise transformation, implementation scale, and adoption management

Together, the companies presented a joint vision for intelligent execution - enabling manufacturers to move from reactive operations toward proactive, AI-enabled operational decision-making.

The event also included executive meetings and discussions around new integration capabilities between Seeq and Innovapptive focused on accelerating autonomous maintenance, operational productivity, and reliability improvement initiatives across process manufacturing environments.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive is a leading provider of AI-powered Industrial Execution Platform and Connected Worker Solutions for asset-intensive industries. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies including Shell, Newmont, Hess Corporation, Dominion Energy, Westlake Corporation, Reckitt, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Innovapptive helps global manufacturers connect industrial intelligence with frontline execution across operations, maintenance, and reliability workflows.

Innovapptive was named 2026 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan and recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar™ for Augmented Connected Worker Platforms, 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.innovapptive.com.

Media Contact:

Neal Leavitt

Leavitt Communications

(760) 212-9112

[email protected]

SOURCE Innovapptive