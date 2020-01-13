Innovapptive Board of Directors Brings Strong Tech Industry Knowledge and Leadership

"We've assembled an outstanding group of entrepreneurs and leaders with vision, knowledge and proven success," said Sundeep Ravande, Innovapptive's co-founder and CEO. "With their guidance and advice, Innovapptive looks to solidify its place as a trusted provider of mobile-first digital transformation solutions to improve industrial asset management, maintenance and inventory processes."

Innovapptive's board includes BVR Mohan Reddy, Sashi Narahari, Perry Turbes and Mark Bouzek.

Mohan founded and is executive chairperson of Cyient, a global leader in engineering, manufacturing, data analytics, and networks and operations services. Cyient established the Engineered in India brand and contributed more than $3 billion in exports. In 2017, Mohan received the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honor, for his contributions to the country's trade and industry.

Sashi co-founded HighRadius, whose AI platform automates back-office functions, such as receivables. HighRadius is Houston's first tech firm to reach unicorn status ($1 billion valuation). Sashi works with Fortune 1000 companies on credit and collections management, and invoicing and payments solutions.

Perry has 20 years' experience in upstream and midstream oil and gas. He's former CEO of Quorum Software, which offers cloud-based platforms for energy clients. Quorum enjoyed significant growth under his leadership. Perry now uses his expertise to maximize companies' business efficiencies.

Mark is a partner at Social Ventures Partners, where he works with non-profit organizations on strategy, optimization and coaching. Mark has wide strategic, operational, technology and cybersecurity experience, including leading global organizations, starting internet businesses and serving on advisory boards.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive is a global leader for industrial connected worker solutions with a purpose to help improve people's lives with the next generation Connected Workforce Platform™. The platform digitally connects the entire industrial workforce, executives and back office to minimize plant outages and improve operational excellence. By engineering a platform that fuels innovation and collaboration, Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker to increase revenues and margins for its customers. Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Australia, Netherlands and India. Learn more at www.innovapptive.com .

For more information, contact:

Thea Milan

Digital Marketing Lead

(713)-275-1804

thea.milan@innovapptive.com

