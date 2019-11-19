Innovapptive Mentioned in Gartner's "Pop-Up" Warehouse Study

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive Inc. has been at the forefront in creating cutting-edge digital transformation applications for users of "pop-up" warehouses – temporary, low-complexity distribution centers. Now the company and its "mobile-first" approach have gained mention in a major paper from a top market research firm.

Gartner has published "The Rise of the Pop-Up Warehouse, and What Software to Use to Manage a Low-Complexity Operation." The paper examines the rise of these centers and advises readers on selecting a mobile-first, digital-transformation platform to efficiently manage supply chain operations. Gartner mentions Innovapptive as one of four outfits supplying such technology.

"These warehouses are rapidly transforming the supply and distribution arena, enabling companies and organizations to get closer to their customers in a low-cost, low-complexity manner," said Sundeep Ravande, Innovapptive's co-founder and CEO. "Our mobile-first, digital-transformation platform can help them set up a fully functional warehouse where none existed only days before, accurately manage inventory and get goods out the door with astonishing speed."

UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) recently deployed Innovapptive's Mobile Inventory & Warehouse Management Platform (mInventory) to set up pop-up warehouses. UNICEF handles humanitarian aid distribution during earthquakes, hurricanes or refugee crises. These crises often occur in remote locations with little to no infrastructure.

mInventory enabled UNICEF to cut time-consuming paper documentation of receiving and shipping information. It also allowed fast-track delivery of emergency supplies. Using digital handheld devices capable of working offline, UNICEF set up a pop-up warehouse during the recent Bangladeshi refugee crisis. The warehouse quickly processed supplies and sent them to their destination with little wasted time, labor or expenditure.

mInventory users can experience an 85 percent reduction in shipping/receiving time and a 37.5 percent increase in planning efficiency.

To learn more about mInventory, visit www.innovapptive.com or call 713-275-1804.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive is a global leader for industrial connected worker solutions with a purpose to help improve people's lives with the next generation Connected Workforce Platform ™. The platform digitally connects the entire industrial workforce, executives and back office to minimize plant outages and improve operational excellence. By engineering a platform that fuels innovation and collaboration, Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker to increase revenues and margins for its customers. Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Australia, Netherlands and India. Learn more at www.innovapptive.com .

Contact:

Thea Milan

Digital Marketing Lead

(713)-275-1804

thea.milan@innovapptive.com

SOURCE Innovapptive Inc.

Related Links

http://www.innovapptive.com

