Innovapptive Named a Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Frost Radar™ for Augmented Connected Worker Platforms

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive, a leading provider of AI-powered Connected Worker and Industrial Software solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Frost Radar™: Augmented Connected Worker (End-to-End Platforms), 2025 report by Frost & Sullivan.

The Frost Radar™ evaluates companies based on their Innovation Index and Growth Index, recognizing vendors that demonstrate strong technology differentiation, scalable platforms, and sustained market performance. Innovapptive was recognized for its integrated, end-to-end platform that unifies operations, maintenance, warehousing, EHS, and workforce development—while embedding AI-driven intelligence directly into frontline execution.

Analyst Recognition for End-to-End Impact

According to the report, Innovapptive addresses the most relevant shop floor use cases while offering embedded training, skills management, and knowledge capture capabilities that help manufacturers reduce downtime, improve reliability, and eliminate operational silos. Frost & Sullivan also highlighted Innovapptive's warehousing suite as one of the most advanced in the augmented connected worker market, along with its growing portfolio of AI agents supporting maintenance, reliability, safety and analytics.

"The industrial world does not suffer from a lack of data or AI insights - it suffers from execution latency," said Sundeep Ravande, CEO of Innovapptive. "At Innovapptive, our mission is to close the gap between Industrial AI prediction and frontline execution by unifying operations, maintenance, safety, and supply chain workflows into a single intelligent execution platform. Being recognized as a leader validates our belief that measurable value creation - reducing maintenance waste, improving workforce productivity, and driving safer, more reliable operations - is what truly defines digital transformation success."

Built for Asset-Intensive Industries

Frost & Sullivan noted Innovapptive's strong presence across asset-intensive, process and hybrid industries, including chemicals, oil and gas, energy, mining, pulp and paper, and food and beverage. The company's focus on measurable outcomes—such as eliminating systemic maintenance waste, improving technician productivity, and optimizing spare parts spend—has driven adoption among both plant leadership and executive stakeholders.

"Innovapptive is redefining the Augmented Connected Worker market by moving beyond workforce digitization to enable closed-loop operational execution," said Francisco Dell'Era, Senior Research Analyst, Industrial Automation, Frost & Sullivan. "Its integrated platform uniquely connects operations, maintenance, safety, and warehousing workflows with AI-driven agentic automation, enabling manufacturers to reduce maintenance costs, improve frontline productivity, and deliver measurable business outcomes at enterprise scale."

Frost & Sullivan further recognized Innovapptive's growth trajectory, enterprise-scale platform architecture, and expanding presence in asset-intensive industries. The report also highlights the company's advancing AI roadmap, deep integration capabilities, and partner ecosystem as key enablers of scalable, enterprise-wide digital transformation.

