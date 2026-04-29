Innovare Launches the World's First Strategic Intelligence Platform (SIP) for Education, Powered by EdAI™

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovare today announced a defining evolution in education technology with the launch of its Strategic Intelligence Platform (SIP). This milestone introduces EdAI™, a proprietary agentic AI layer that transforms Innovare's established Inno™ insights platform into an autonomous execution engine.

The Innovare Team at Google for Startups

By layering advanced intelligence over Inno's proven data infrastructure and workflow workspace, Innovare has created a new enterprise category that moves beyond reporting into proactive strategic action. This scalable architecture is designed to evolve into a comprehensive district-wide ecosystem—transitioning from its flagship planning and insights roots into an enterprise-grade partner that personalizes student interventions and automates stakeholder engagement for the nation's largest school systems.

"The launch of our Strategic Intelligence Platform marks the evolution from deep data visibility to proactive, agentic execution," said AJ DeLeón, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovare. "Inno™ provides the high-fidelity insights and unified workspace leaders rely on, while EdAI™ serves as the intelligent engine that translates that visibility into a continuous strategic roadmap. We are building the future of educational infrastructure—a system that bridges the gap between massive data sets and the high-stakes, human-led decisions that drive student success. This evolution allows us to augment the expertise of district leadership at scale—from personalizing student interventions to driving community-wide connectivity—ensuring that their vision is met with precise, real-time action."

The launch features the EdAI™ Strategist, the flagship co-pilot for school planning. Over the next 12 months, the suite will expand to include the EdAI™ Analyst for real-time student interventions and the EdAI™ Advocate for stakeholder engagement.

The platform's impact is already being realized by district and network leaders:

"Through our partnership with Innovare, we've built a more intentional and data-informed approach to leading our network," said Luke McShane, Managing Director of Continuous Improvement, CICS. "As AI becomes part of this next phase, we're excited to see how it strengthens how we plan, operate, and respond to complex challenges."

Jasmine Thurmond, Director LSC Principal Supports, Chicago Public Schools, added: "I've seen firsthand how the platform has evolved to meet the real needs of school leaders. I'm excited to see how EdAI™ will allow us to support leaders across the district in building stronger, more actionable plans."

Innovare's evolution is backed by the Google for Startups Accelerator, which provided the technical mentorship to scale these intelligent systems.

"Innovare's approach to turning complex education data into clear, actionable guidance demonstrates how intelligent systems can support more equitable outcomes," said Ashley Francisco, Google Accelerator Alumni Program Lead. "We're thrilled that the technical mentorship the Innovare team received has enabled them to grow and scale."

The SIP represents a scalable infrastructure capable of driving systemic change. "This is the kind of infrastructure that can scale across districts, deepen impact at every level of the system, and create a new category of growth in the Future of Learning sector" said Samara Hernandez, Founding Partner at Chingona Ventures.

For more information, visit innovaresip.com.

Innovare is the Strategic Intelligence Platform (SIP) for school systems. Through its platform, Inno™, and its proprietary intelligence layer, EdAi™, Innovare helps leaders connect data, align teams, and turn strategy into action.

Learn more at www.innovaresip.com and follow us today on socials @innovaresip

Media Contact: AJ DeLeon, [email protected], 312-857-6727

SOURCE Innovare - Social Innovation Partners