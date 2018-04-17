INNOVA's Building & Noise Management Unit Delivers Sound Growth in 2017 and 2018

INNOVA Global's President and CEO Harry Wong said, "Noise Management revenues were up 14 per cent in 2017 – underpinned by the group's unique value propositions offering customers a site-wide turnkey supply and installation solution for all buildings and an acoustic compliance guarantee."

"We are able to offer customers this make-good acoustic guarantee as a result of more than 40 years of experience, our extensive R&D program involving acoustic materials testing, on-site noise level measurements and 3D noise propagation modelling. As global leaders our make good guarantee is another example of how we continue to set new standards in noise mitigation around the world," Mr. Wong said.

"INNOVA also bundles all in-house building services into a turnkey package incorporating foundations, structural, mechanical, electrical and acoustical engineering design, instrumentation and controls, interior and exterior finishes, and installation," said Mr. Wong. "Supporting steelwork is fabricated at INNOVA Global's manufacturing facility in St George, Utah, with installation managed and delivered by one of our strategically located project teams."

Mr. Wong said the new orders largely relate to a range of gas-fired power projects in North America but also include an acoustic boiler retrofit in Chile.

"Most of the work is coming from existing clients who clearly value the INNOVA Global team's track record for consistent quality and results," said Mr. Wong.

About INNOVA Global:

INNOVA Global is a leading fully integrated engineering, fabrication, procurement and construction management company. Backed by 40 years of innovation and a strong commitment to client excellence, INNOVA Global drives performance and efficiencies for customers in the power generation, oil & gas, petrochemical and industrial sectors. INNOVA Global's full-service suite of specialized and balanced solutions includes air and noise emissions control, acoustic consulting, gas turbine auxiliary systems, heat recovery systems, oil and gas facilities, and turnkey buildings. With offices strategically located throughout the world, INNOVA Global ensures global expertise combined with a local focus.

