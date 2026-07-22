Innovate Aesthetics Becomes Aesthetic Resource Group After a Decade of Growth in Aesthetics Marketing

The nationwide agency broadens its team and services and welcomes industry veteran Jaclyn Luongo as Director of Practice Consultation.

SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After ten years helping aesthetic and wellness businesses grow, Innovate Aesthetics has rebranded to Aesthetic Resource Group (ARG). The nationwide agency partners with medical aesthetics and plastic surgery practices, wellness and integrative health clinics, and hospitality and spa properties. The new name reflects how far the company has come and the larger role it now plays in its clients' growth.

Thomas McBryde and Janna Andrews - Founders of Aesthetic Resource Group Jaclyn Luongo, Director of Practice Consultation

Co-founders Thomas McBryde and Janna Andrews launched the company a decade ago building websites and running social media for a handful of practices. The team now spans custom web and app development, paid media, AI-driven search optimization, conversion rate optimization, videography, and practice growth consultation. ARG has since helped hundreds of practices drive real growth in visibility, bookings, and sales.

Those relationships last. ARG clients stay an average of seven years, a reflection of the company's approach: treat every client's growth as its own, and measure success by qualified inquiries and booked revenue rather than vanity metrics.

"When Janna and I started, we were two people with no office, running social media and building websites for a few practices," said Thomas McBryde, Co-Founder of Aesthetic Resource Group. "The name Innovate Aesthetics served us well, but it stopped capturing everything we do and the partnerships we have built. Aesthetic Resource Group reflects the full team behind every account. What has not changed is why clients stay: we treat their growth as our own."

"Our philosophy has always centered on client relationships and communication. We partner with clients to give them the tools for operational and revenue growth," said Janna Andrews, Co-Founder of Aesthetic Resource Group. "As we have grown, we are also proud to welcome Jaclyn Luongo. She has spent her career helping practices sell with integrity and run better businesses, giving our clients what most agencies cannot: real operational expertise alongside the marketing."

A NEW DIRECTOR OF PRACTICE CONSULTATION

ARG has named Jaclyn Luongo as Director of Practice Consultation. Luongo brings over twenty-four years in the beauty and aesthetics industry as an instructor, sales leader, and consultant to practices of every size. She serves as Vice President of Business Development and Brand Partnerships at PDO Max, a provider of PDO threads and clinical training, and authored Successful Selling in the Beauty Industry: Simple Solutions for Growing Retail Sales, Building Clientele, and Generating Higher Revenue.

At ARG, Luongo provides virtual consulting to clients from single-location practices to multi-unit and resort spa groups. Her work centers on business optimization, front desk training, sales strategy, and the systems that turn inquiries into booked appointments, a needs-first approach that fits the agency's focus on real revenue.

"I'm excited to join Aesthetic Resource Group because our philosophy reflects something I've believed throughout my career, that sustainable growth comes from combining exceptional patient experiences with strong operational systems. Every practice has unique goals, and I'm passionate about helping teams build the confidence, processes, and strategies to turn those goals into measurable results. There's nothing more rewarding than watching a team implement new ideas that translate into happier patients and a stronger business."

ABOUT AESTHETIC RESOURCE GROUP

Aesthetic Resource Group (ARG) is a full-service growth partner built exclusively for the aesthetics and wellness industries. Serving practices nationwide, ARG combines AI-forward marketing with hands-on operational expertise, spanning custom web and app development, GEO and AEO search optimization, paid media, conversion rate optimization, videography, branding, and practice growth consultation. Learn more at ARGMarketing.io.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mikayla Zimmerman

Aesthetic Resource Group

[email protected]

210-421-5927

ARGMarketing.io

SOURCE Aesthetic Resource Group