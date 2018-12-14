Innovate and Win the Future through Intelligence, P-MEC China 2019 to "Set Sail" Intelligently

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Medical Products Administration of China officially issued the Guiding Opinions on Building Information Technology-Enabled Drug Traceability Systems in Nov. 2018. The introduction of this Guiding Opinions marks the return of the drug traceability system after the electronic supervision code system was halted in 2016. Tracking and source tracing of information in pharmaceutical production, circulation, and use, etc. through information-technology-enabled means to form an organic whole will become a development trend of the industry in the future. Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises have attached greater importance to the improvement of enterprise information management as successive favorable policies are introduced.

P-MEC China 2019, a grand international party for the industry exchange and cooperation, and common development in the pharmaceutical field that is hosted by China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (CCCMHPIE) and UBM EMEA and co-sponsored by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. (UBM Sinoexpo), will "set sail" intelligently on June 18-20, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The exhibition will further upgrade and optimize the Pharma Automation & Information Zone first launched in 2018 - it will be located in Hall N1 to co-locate with global leading pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers. The "Automation and Informatization Forum" will also be held concurrently, to provide pharmaceutical enterprises and pharmaceutical equipment enterprises with an efficient platform for display, exchange, cooperation, and learning.

To help the Chinese pharmaceutical producers welcome the new era of intelligent production

Tang Jiliang, a former researcher of Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry, said in an interview, "The real intelligent manufacturing can effectively shorten product development, increase production efficiency, improve product quality, and reduce resource and energy consumption. All those advantages are what traditional pharmaceutical industry lacks and urgently needs. In the coming years, intelligent manufacturing will become a development trend of the global pharmaceutical industry that serves as a part of the manufacturing industry."

P-MEC China is a prestigious event of the pharmaceutical engineering and machinery industry in China and Asia-Pacific region. The host, in order to accurately show the current situation of pharmaceutical automation and informatization in China and assist pharmaceutical enterprises to achieve compliant and efficient development, will make every effort to increase promotion of the Pharma Automation & Information Zone in 2019, so as to attract industry top enterprises to join. The zone will cover three aspects: system integration (providing overall project solutions and implementation schemes), automatic products (robots, manipulators, mechanical transmission products, AGV automatic logistics equipment and systems, mechanical lifting and handling equipment, packaging and sorting products, sensors, controllers, inverters, and instruments and valves, etc.), and information system (MES, ERP system, cGMP management system, CaaS, IDC-internet data center, and industrial big data service), to give visitors a close look at the leading techniques in the global intelligent manufacturing field.

To focus on the pharmaceutical intelligent manufacturing and achieve upgrading and transformation of traditional industry

Besides the product display, there will be a 1.5-day "Automation and Informatization Forum" held in the Pharma Automation & Information Zone, to directly touch upon core elements of pharmaceutical intelligent manufacturing. The host will invite international top technology providers and representatives of Chinese leading pharmaceutical enterprises, to share and discuss the most popular information applications presently in use as well as automatic production process upgrading, bringing visitors a deluge of intelligent knowledge. The forum will cover fascinating topics including "Multi-place Coordinated Production of Pharmaceutical Enterprises based on Digitalization and Informatization", "From R&D to Production--How to Largely Increase Efficiency through Transparent and Complete Information Data", "A Focus on Pharma 4.0--What Do We Lack for Achieving Intelligent Pharma?", and "How to Achieve Robustness Improvement of the Production Process through Perfection of Data Integrity".

What P-MEC China 2019 will bring is not only the application of global intelligent technology in the pharmaceutical industry, but also an important step in leading the Chinese and even Asian pharmaceutical industry towards comprehensive intelligent manufacturing.

For more information, please visit the official website: http://en.pmecchina.com/

P-MEC China 2019

18-20 June, 2019 | SNIEC Shanghai, China

Add: No.2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China

SOURCE Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd

