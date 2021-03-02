Innovate Tech Charlotte Opens Registration for 2021 Virtual Summer Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovate Tech Charlotte (ITC), an innovative, non-profit provider of education in emerging technologies and leadership skills for children in grades 8-12, announces that it has opened registration for its 2021 virtual summer camp. The first and only non-profit, USAF military veteran-owned summer camp that prepares young students for careers in technology, ITC's summer program also provides access to certifications and internships for employment after high school. With a focus on new technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, and more, ITC's summer camp is ideal for students nationwide seeking to be prepared to work in today's competitive global economy.

"At ITC, our summer camp program works to further reach our year-round goal of developing students for technology careers without debt," said Paul Day, CEO and Founder of Innovate Tech Charlotte. "With technology evolving rapidly, a standard four-year degree is no longer sufficient for competing in the workforce. For students to be experts in the latest technology, they will need to supplement their traditional education with boot camps and programs—such as those offered by ITC—to receive the latest certifications and most relevant internships."

ITC's virtual summer camp is offered as either a one-week or two-week program and is available at an affordable price. For more information and to register, visit https://www.innovatetechcharlotte.org .

