Innovate to Sustain: Yarbo's Keynote Speech at COP28

05 Dec, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2023, at 14:30 local time in Dubai, Yarbo received the honor of delivering a keynote speech at the COP28 UN press room, shedding light on the company's initiatives to address climate change and foster sustainable development. In her speech, Ivy Tsau, the representative of Yarbo, emphasized the company's contributions to reducing carbon emissions.

Globally, traditional snow blowers are reported to generate approximately 3 trillion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Faced with the escalating challenges of global warming, there is a growing demand for the replacement of traditional gas-powered yard tools. Yarbo has stepped forward with an innovative solution – the smart yard robot. Adopting a modular design and powered by a battery, Yarbo aims to achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions from snow removal in the coming years. This percentage is expected to increase with the continued delivery of more units.

Yarbo's innovation extends beyond environmental benefits, alleviating manual labor in yard care, thereby transforming winter lifestyles and enhancing comfort. Given that traditional snow removal methods pose significant health risks, especially to vulnerable populations and the elderly in cold areas, Tsau expressed, "We believe in the power of technology to change people's lives for the better."

Through its vigorous efforts in green technology and sustainable development, Yarbo has demonstrated its global vision and a sense of responsibility. Committed to climate action, Yarbo plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign in early 2024, with a portion of the funds allocated to support global climate change initiatives. The company's keynote speech at COP28 solidifies its role as a pioneering force, blending innovation and environmental responsibility for a sustainable future.

For more information about Yarbo and its sustainable yard care solutions, please visit https://www.yarbo.com/sustainability.

