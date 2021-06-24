innovaTel Telepsychiatry and Mirah Form Strategic Partnership to Drive Value-Based Behavioral Healthcare

ERIE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the urgent need to increase access and improve outcomes in behavioral health, innovaTel Telepsychiatry, a national telepsychiatry provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mirah, an innovative provider of Measurement Based Care (MBC), to deliver cloud-based outcome measurements to mild, moderate and severe, outpatient psychiatric patients.

"Mirah's mission of improving behavioral health outcomes through MBC is highly aligned with innovaTel's vision for comprehensive, evidence-based, and metrics-driven virtual behavioral healthcare treatment," stated Jon Evans, CEO and co-founder of innovaTel. Mr. Evans continued, "innovaTel is excited to partner with Mirah given its leading analytics and unique understanding of the needs of our patients and customers, including the importance of seamlessly integrating into existing provider clinical work flows and technologies."

Mirah's platform enables patients to self-report on their symptoms and functioning prior to their telepsychiatry appointments by completing clinically relevant measures on an in-office device or via mobile phone. In turn, providers receive Mirah results instantly, allowing the clinician to review them with patients, use the data to adjust treatment, and drive better outcomes.

Mark Potter, CEO of Mirah, states, "Mirah exists to improve behavioral health outcomes through measurement-based care. Mirah's solution complements innovaTel's long-standing commitment to delivering timely access to high quality psychiatric care anywhere in the United States."

The innovaTel virtual care delivery platform delivers behavioral healthcare services in a wide range of provider settings. The company's nearly 100 employed caregivers includes a team of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers, complemented by a world-class clinical support team, who partner with local providers to address the large unmet need for behavioral health services.

The partnership between innovaTel and Mirah expands the ways in which innovaTel can serve payers, employers, telehealth partners, health systems, and community-based organizations. Moreover, it enhances innovaTel's ability to supports the National Council for Mental Wellbeing's ongoing work to increase the use of MBC in Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC).

About innovaTel Telepsychiatry:

innovaTel Telepsychiatry (www.innovatel.com) is a clinically owned and operated company founded in 2014 to improve access to behavioral healthcare and address the shortage of psychiatric clinicians. innovaTel's nationwide network comprises psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers with a focused mission of enhancing timely access to care by partnering with community care centers.

About Mirah:

Mirah (www.mirah.com) is a leading provider of measurement-based care (MBC), which involves routine incorporation of patient-reported outcomes into treatment, clinical supervision, and overall practice management. MBC improves outcomes and is a critical component of value-based care. Mirah makes effective, sustainable MBC implementation easy.

