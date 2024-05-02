InnovateMR + Ivy Exec Announces Key Promotions in Sales Leadership to Fuel Continued Expansion and Innovation

CALABASAS, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovateMR + Ivy Exec, a leading provider of market research solutions, is excited to announce the promotion of Chris Young to Senior Vice President, Global Head of Sales. With nearly a decade at the firm, Chris' journey from the agency side to the ResTech sector uniquely positions him to lead strategic initiatives aimed at driving growth and innovation across the organization. In his new role, Chris will oversee all aspects of sales strategy and execution, leveraging his extensive background to propel InnovateMR + Ivy Exec to new heights in the market research industry.

Young brings invaluable experience in marketing research from both operations and sales to his new position. Since joining InnovateMR in 2015, Chris has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a keen understanding of client needs. His journey with the company in various business development roles has played a pivotal part in expanding InnovateMR's presence in the ResTech and sampling sectors.

Known for his "glass-half-full" philosophy, Chris is a dynamic business development and sales leader who prioritizes a partnership approach with clients. His commitment to customer satisfaction, coupled with his results-driven nature, has consistently exceeded expectations and fostered strong relationships both internally and externally.

"With Chris' business acumen, proven track record, and deep understanding of our company and industry, I have full confidence that under his leadership our sales division will continue to thrive and achieve new milestones," said Lisa Wilding-Brown, CEO of InnovateMR. "His expertise in the field and pioneering strategies position him as the perfect choice to steer our sales team amidst our ongoing growth and transformation." Chris' relentless pursuit of excellence coupled with his innovative mindset will continue to propel InnovateMR forward in the ever-changing landscape of market research.

InnovateMR + Ivy Exec is also pleased to announce the elevation of Ivy Exec leaders, Alex Baranpuria boasting 15+ years of experience to Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Growth & Development, and Sam Lippin with nearly 7 years of industry experience to the position of Vice President, Market Insights & Business Development. Chris, Alex, and Sam combine their diverse backgrounds and expertise to forge a formidable presence in the market research industry. Their combined efforts drive unparalleled value for our clients, propel organizational growth, and reinforce our commitment to excellence in every endeavor. With this powerhouse trio at the helm, the possibilities for innovation and success are limitless.

"We're thrilled to share the exciting news of Alex Baranpuria and Sam Lippin's promotions within InnovateMR + Ivy Exec," said Elena Bajic, President of Ivy Exec. Chris, Alex, and Sam combine their diverse backgrounds and expertise to forge a formidable presence in the market research industry. With Alex's wealth of experience and Sam's consultative prowess, they are well-positioned to drive our strategic initiatives forward and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

These advancements solidify InnovateMR + Ivy Exec as one truly unified company and showcase the unwavering dedication to growth through strategic mergers and acquisitions. By recognizing and promoting talent from within, InnovateMR not only illustrates its ability to nurture leadership potential but also highlights its capacity to activate the strengths of acquired companies.

About InnovateMR + Ivy Exec

InnovateMR is a full-service sampling and ResTech company, utilizing cutting-edge technologies for agile research and delivering quality insights from diverse business and consumer audiences. As industry pioneers, InnovateMR provides world-class end-to-end survey programming, international sampling, qualitative and quantitative insights, and personalized consultation services. InnovateMR leverages Ivy Exec's expert network to enhance its research capabilities by integrating various insights methods, providing a comprehensive understanding of market targets. Ivy Exec's exclusive network of 2.5 million subject matter experts strengthens B2B research, offering clients access to industry professionals for diverse projects. Celebrated for their outstanding customer service and results, InnovateMR + Ivy Exec seamlessly blend boutique-level service with a broad global reach, ensuring partner success.

