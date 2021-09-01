InnovateMR's Lisa Wilding-Brown Appointed to Chief Executive Officer

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Wilding-Brown has been appointed as InnovateMR's new Chief Executive Officer. InnovateMR's Co-Founders Matt Dusig, George Llorens, and Gregg Lavin, as well as President, Michael Anderson, will now serve on the firm's Board of Directors. The Board will continue to work closely with the executive team; with a strategic focus on expanding the company's well-established B2B research solutions and insights SaaS technology stack.

Lisa Wilding-Brown, InnovateMR's new Chief Executive Officer. Learn more about her on her LinkedIn profile page: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisawildingbrown/

"I am deeply honored to lead our incredible team and thriving business into the next phase of growth," Wilding-Brown said. "We are restructuring our leadership team at a paramount time in our industry. In today's fast-paced environment, it is imperative that we continue our dedication to client-centricity, technological innovations like our newly-released Vision Suite™, and celebrate diversity at every level of the organization."

Wilding-Brown continued, "As a former research client, I have an intimate understanding and empathy for the challenges facing insights professionals today. Our team remains steadfast and unrelenting in our mission: to build the industry's most powerful and intuitive research tools which are focused on high quality and actionable outcomes for our clients."

Hear more from Lisa in an exclusive letter featured on the InnovateMR blog: https://bit.ly/3BwkGWn

Wilding-Brown has been in the market research industry for nearly 20 years; she began her research career at Harris Interactive serving roles in research operations, panel management, and survey methodology, and later joined uSamp where she managed the firm's global panels, mobile research division, and served on the executive team.

Formerly Chief Research Officer at InnovateMR, Wilding-Brown has been with the business since the firm's inception in 2014. At InnovateMR, Lisa has been instrumental in developing the company's insights platform, the Vision Suite™, data quality methodologies, panel recruitment, and development strategies as well as numerous research-on-research initiatives. As an ESOMAR Council member, Insights Association Laureate, WIRexec leader, and founding member of the Multicultural Insights Collective, Wilding-Brown boasts a prestigious career in insights; working passionately to further advance the industry and indoctrinate innovation into all aspects of the research lifecycle.

InnovateMR Board Member, Michael Anderson, said, "The Board's decision to appoint Lisa to this role was unanimous; it felt like the natural time for our company to centralize our leadership structure in preparation for our next phase of accelerated growth. Lisa and the entire executive team represent the best and brightest in our industry. Our combined focus on cutting-edge technology powered by industry-leading expertise is what makes our company truly exceptional and differentiated."

Anderson continued, "During my long tenure in the insights space, this leadership team eclipses a titan-level status and a deep wisdom that is truly unparalleled."

Learn more about InnovateMR's new executive team here: https://bit.ly/3DyqoZR

InnovateMR Co-Founder Matt Dusig has worked with Wilding-Brown since she joined the uSamp team in 2009.

"I am privileged to call this industry power-house a colleague and friend for the last 12 years. I have no doubt that under Lisa's experienced executive leadership and deep research acumen, she will serve as a strong advocate and north star for employees and clients alike," Dusig said. "The Board of Directors and I will remain very much connected to our clients and involved in the business as actively working board members. We look forward to building upon what we do best: delivering high quality and actionable insights for our clients."

About InnovateMR

InnovateMR is a fiercely independent sampling and SaaS-enabled insights company that delivers Faster Answers™ from high quality global business and consumer audiences. The company's Co-Founders and executive team have spent over two decades in the industry delivering transformational research strategies for their clients by harnessing the power of technology-enabled solutions that accelerate and activate insights for agencies and brands alike. The firm's flagship cloud-based insights platform, Vision Suite™, is a fully integrated and hyper-intuitive research suite that allows market researchers and marketing professionals the autonomy to conduct high quality research, expediting the insights journey and answering the resounding call for democratized and accessible insights.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE InnovateMR

Related Links

https://www.innovatemr.com

