Innovating for the Future---Mindsets and Skillsets

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new issue of Technology and Innovation® (21:1) features a selection of papers highlighting innovations in fields as varied as medicine, finance, and pedagogy. Taking the broad view of mindsets and skillsets powering progress for the future, authors delve into the rich rewards to be found in using the intersection of dance and assistive technology to ignite creative advancements in both areas, recommendations for moving the needle on women's participation in patent-rich disciplines and jobs, and the application of customer-centric practices from management disciplines to academia, among others.

NAI's Technology and Innovation® (21:1)

Of particular interest is Dr. Nasser Arshadi's "Blockchain Platform for Real-Time Payments: A Less Costly and More Secure Alternative to ACH." Given the increasing focus on blockchain, this paper offers a timely survey of the history and a cogent evaluation of the promise of this platform. After a discussion of the development of banking and automated clearing house (ACH) legacy systems, Arshadi examines the blockchain platform for real-time payments as an alternative. When compared to our current use of ACH in the U.S., Arshadi calculates that the use of real-time blockchain protocol equals billions of dollars of saving for businesses and customers.

"This publication represents an opportunity to share best practices across a number of critical platforms," said Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, leader of the knowledge enterprise development at Arizona State University and vice president for strategic initiatives membership for the National Academy of Inventors. "It also provides insight into niche areas of emerging technology that are important in our various capacities as researchers, scientists, inventors, and educators."

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation. www.academyofinventors.org

