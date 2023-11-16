Innovating Home Heating: British R&D Unveils The BOLT Battery-ready e-Boiler, a Game-Changer Redefining Energy Efficiency, Now Launching on Kickstarter

British R&D

16 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- British R&D, an innovative UK startup revolutionises the home heating landscape by seamlessly blending diverse energy sources, energy efficiency, and user-friendly app features, ushering in a new era of efficient, sustainable home heating, and hot water solutions.

Addressing the Changing Paradigm of Home Heating: BOLT Emerges as a Contender for Evolving Home Heating and Hot Water Sector.

BOLT Battery-ready e-Boiler is here to revolutionise the home heating landscape by seamlessly blending energy sources of solar and grid for 99.98% energy efficiency, and AI-powered app features, ushering in a new era of efficient, sustainable home heating, and hot water solutions.
As nations worldwide intensify their efforts to reduce carbon emissions, UK and EU bans on gas boilers in new builds by 2025 and entirely by 2036. However, over 54% of English homes lack the infrastructure for existing gas alternatives.

Although heat pumps are gaining traction, their high installation costs, space needs, maintenance, and limited cold weather performance highlight a need for more innovative solutions.

BOLT Electric Boiler Sets New Benchmarks for Home Comfort and Efficiency:

Optimal Power Utilization: Patented technology combining a dual-fed energy source, grid and solar, with battery storage, empowers the boiler to match the performance of a 28kW-30kW gas boiler using just 12kW of electricity (50A draw).
*Lower kWs are also available in 6kW and 8kW.

Cutting-Edge Heat Exchanger: Innovative heat exchanger design reduces water volume and increases surface area, enabling rapid water heating with almost zero heat loss for showers, boasting the lowest thermal inertia of any boiler.

Unmatched Thermal Inertia: Eliminating the need for a traditional tank to achieve continuous high-flow rate showers with as little as 12 kW, outperforming conventional gas, water cylinders, and heat pumps.

Reduced Electricity Consumption: Reduce grid dependency with the ability to connect solar panels directly to the boiler, resulting in higher solar efficiency and an enhanced sustainability footprint.

BOLT AI-powered app: Optimise battery charging during low-tariff periods, solar integration, and tracking and booking engineers in the UK. This wealth of data further refined the integrated AI model that prioritises comfort, eco-consciousness, and economic efficiency.

For more information about BOLT e-Boiler, visit Introducing BOLT e-Boiler: Revolutionize Home Heating on Kickstarter.

About British R&D:
British R&D, a UK startup from the Electric Combi Boilers Company (ECBC) and an Abcot UK corporate group subsidiary, is at the forefront of revolutionizing home heating solutions. With a dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability, the company is reshaping the future of energy-efficient living.

Media Contact:
Jaskiran Nagi
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277464/BOLT_Battery_ready_e_Boiler_revolutionise_home_heating_landscape_seamlessly_blending_energy.jpg

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
