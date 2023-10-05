Innovating PCOS Care: PCOS Challenge Spearheads Key Patient-Focused Drug Development Meeting

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pivotal moment for women's health, the upcoming PCOS Externally-Led Patient-Focused Drug-Development Meeting ( PCOS EL-PFDD Meeting ) sets the stage for a transformative dialogue on polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Remarkably, despite the widespread prevalence of PCOS, there remain no FDA-approved treatments tailored for the disorder. PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, in an exemplary move, has organized the PCOS EL-PFDD Meeting to foster a collaborative environment where diverse stakeholders, including PCOS patients and advocacy groups, the FDA, industry, researchers, and clinicians, come together. This platform is designed to amplify the voices of those living with PCOS, allowing them to share their perspectives on treatment, management, and clinical trials and to facilitate strategic discussions prioritizing patient needs.

PCOS Externally-Led Patient-Focused Drug Development Meeting (PCOS EL-PFDD)

Meeting Details

The PCOS EL-PFDD Meeting will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM EDT at Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center in College Park, Maryland. The event will be hybrid, enabling participation both in-person and via an interactive live stream.

Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge, emphasizes, "The upcoming PCOS EL-PFDD Meeting is not just another event; it's a critical juncture for the future of PCOS care. PCOS, in addition to its direct negative impact on health and quality of life, represents a significant opportunity to improve the health of women and PCOS patients globally because of its prevalence and large number of comorbidities. Key figures from various sectors are converging to realize the importance of understanding patient experiences, shedding light on the opportunities and urgency in innovating PCOS treatments, diagnostics, and technologies. PCOS Challenge continues to champion this collaborative momentum, spotlighting the prime opportunity for investment in a field ripe for groundbreaking advances."

What Attendees Can Anticipate

Patients will:

Play a role in guiding new PCOS-focused treatments.

Directly inform stakeholders about the daily impacts and health effects of living with PCOS.

Share perspectives on the effectiveness of existing treatment and management options.

Highlight their unmet needs and priorities for new treatments.

Industry and Healthcare Professionals will:



Gather valuable insights to refine treatment development endeavors.

Establish relationships to build collaborations centered on patient needs.

Gain strategic foresight into the evolving landscape of PCOS care.

A Pioneering Initiative

A fundamental question remains: As the world stands on the cusp of significant advancements, how will strategic collaboration reshape the future of PCOS care? With this meeting, PCOS Challenge aims to lay the groundwork for the answers. Through patient-focused efforts, industry incentives, and strategic advocacy, PCOS Challenge is orchestrating a paradigm shift where every stakeholder, from patients to major industry players, collaboratively works towards closing the treatment gap for PCOS.

Additional Information

To learn more about the PCOS EL-PFDD Meeting, registration, sponsorship opportunities and interview requests, visit https://pcoschallenge.org/pcos-pfdd .

About Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

PCOS is a complex lifelong genetic condition that impacts multiple systems of the body, including hormone, metabolic, reproductive, and mental health. PCOS can lead to infertility, maternal health complications, anxiety, depression and other psychosocial disorders, obesity, severe hair and skin issues, endometrial and other cancers, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and other conditions.

About PCOS Challenge

Serving nearly 60,000 members, PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association is the largest PCOS patient advocacy organization globally. PCOS Challenge is the leading organization advancing PCOS health policy at the federal and state level, patient-centered research and patient-focused drug development and treatment options. PCOS Challenge provides support to industry partners at every stage of development, from initial discovery and preclinical phases to post-FDA approval and outcome assessment.

Media Contact:

William R. Patterson

Director of Public Affairs

PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association

Telephone: 404-855-7244

SOURCE PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association