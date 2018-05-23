Innovation Agency Wins Multiple Awards for Nation's First Cannabis Television Commercial

The Telly Awards is the premier festival honoring video and television, and receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by an industry panel of over 200 leading experts from advertising agencies, production companies, and the major television networks.

Former Telly Award winners include, Disney, Conde Nast, Fox, Time Warner, Universal, Viacom, and PBS.

The agency wrote and produced the ad for Eureka Vapor, and is the first television commercial in the nation for a cannabis product.

Randall Huft, President and Creative Director of the Innovation Agency, said that the award is validation of an unusual and unique concept.

"We were challenged by the many regulations that govern this type of advertising, so we had to be creative - not only to get the commercial on the air, but also to do so in a way that properly promoted the brand and captured its essence," he said.

The Innovation agency is one of the leading marketing, advertising, and public relations firms with a specialization in the legal cannabis industry.

To view the commercial, visit: http://bit.ly/CannabisAward

