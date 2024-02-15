Innovation and Governance: Finding the Balance in AI - How ASFAI is tapping the industry's top minds to chart a path forward for the future of Artificial Intelligence

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pivotal moment for the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and its responsible governance, TechFabric proudly announces the induction of its Founder and CEO, Preetham Reddy, as a founding member of the American Society for Artificial Intelligence (ASFAI).

Reddy's commitment to ethical and innovative AI development has earned him a pivotal role in shaping this influential society. Alongside leaders and visionaries from a cross-section of industries and sectors, Preetham joins key influencers from organizations like Meta, C3, and NASA, to name a few.

The ASFAI emerges as a response to the critical need to understand, govern, and leverage AI's potential while navigating the complex landscape of global competitiveness. As one of the inaugural members, Preetham brings his visionary approach and extensive expertise in technological innovation and development to a consortium of leaders dedicated to fostering responsible AI adoption.

"Establishing the ASFAI marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards harnessing AI's transformative power while ensuring ethical governance," stated Preetham Reddy, reflecting on the society's formation. "Finding the balance between these is critical to the future of AI and how it will impact the whole of humanity."

The ASFAI's inception signals a concerted effort from today's leaders to work towards this balance. By convening top minds, including Preetham Reddy, the society aims to guide policymakers, businesses, and the public in understanding the implications of AI on society and how to guide its growth.

Reddy's involvement underscores his dedication to leveraging AI for positive change while championing ethical guidelines in its development and application. As CEO of TechFabric, Reddy has continuously advocated for innovation rooted in responsible AI practices, enabling the company to lead in delivering groundbreaking solutions while still prioritizing societal well-being.

The induction of Preetham represents ASFAI's commitment to bridging the gap between technological advancement and ethics. It emphasizes the importance of creating an environment that fosters innovation while ensuring that AI remains a force for positive progress on a global scale.

Reddy's leadership underscores TechFabric's commitment to responsible AI development and reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the realm of AI-driven technology solutions.

About TechFabric:
TechFabric is a leading custom software development company specializing in harnessing AI technologies to deliver innovative solutions for businesses worldwide.

About ASFAI:
American Society for AI (ASFAI) is a private club of the most prominent leaders in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a mission to make the world a better place with AI.

