EAST LONDON, South Africa, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Headway NOVA, a platform for tokenized investment in the real estate market, has announced it has received two major industry awards: '1st Most Trusted Financial Company – Community Choice 2025' by TrustFinance and 'Real Estate Investment Firm of the Year' by Corporate LiveWire.

Innovation and Trust: Headway NOVA Honored with Two Prestigious Industry Awards

This dual recognition from both the public and industry experts not only shows the prominence and importance of the emerging real-world asset tokenization market but also proves Headway NOVA's success in building a secure, transparent, and accessible platform for tokenized real estate investing. The platform's approach has attracted user interest, reflecting ongoing demand for technology aimed at broadening access to traditionally limited investment opportunities. The awards recognize the company's efforts in increasing accessibility within this market.

Prestigious recognition

Headway NOVA has earned two significant honors that validate its market position. One award, '1st Most Trusted Financial Company – Community Choice 2025' is based entirely on investor feedback from an independent global review platform, highlighting the trust the company has built through its secure and user-friendly platform. Following this, Headway NOVA was named 'Real Estate Investment Firm of the Year' at the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025, recognizing the company's strategic approach and industry impact. This recognition reflects a rigorous evaluation process and demonstrates the company's ability to meet the highest industry standards.

The judging panel highlighted Headway NOVA's development of strategic partnerships with real estate professionals, which facilitate the selection of high-performing properties for tokenization. This approach enables access to select real estate markets, including regions such as the UAE, where the sector has shown continued growth.

Through innovation to success

Headway NOVA's growth is driven by three distinct platform features designed to broaden access to real estate investment. The platform provides global availability, enabling users worldwide to engage with premium real estate markets with entry points starting at $25. Additionally, an installment option allows purchases to be divided into four payments over a three-month period without interest or additional fees, aimed at enhancing financial accessibility.

The launch of NOVA 2.0 represents a major technological advancement where all properties launch directly in Active status, meaning investors start earning rental dividends immediately upon purchase. All legal arrangements and tenant agreements are finalized before tokens become available, ensuring income flows from day one. The upgraded platform delivers enhanced liquidity through a secondary market for token trading, transparent payout schedules, and a refined user interface. These innovations combine blockchain security with user-friendly accessibility, positioning Headway NOVA at the forefront of the real-world asset tokenization market.

Going strong into 2026

As of late 2025, Headway NOVA provides access to tokenized real estate investment opportunities across three Dubai districts: Jumeirah Village Circle, MBR City, and Dubai Silicon Oasis. The platform lists tokens priced between $25 and $67, with recent company estimates indicating potential annual returns of up to 20%, depending on property performance. Investors receive rental distributions on a monthly or quarterly basis, and token valuations reflect changes in underlying property market prices. According to the company, the platform has registered participation from over 70,000 users across more than 130 countries.

About Headway NOVA

Headway NOVA is a global investment platform that offers fractional digital shares in real estate with rental potential. Investors can start with as little as $25 and gain access to rental dividends and potential property appreciation through a secure, mobile-first platform.

The company holds an investment license from the FSCA, South Africa, enabling Headway NOVA to operate within regulated frameworks and serve investors worldwide.

To learn more about Headway NOVA and see the full selection of its investment projects, users can visit hwnova.site or download the app from Google Play or App Store.

Contact

PR manager

Niki Miller

Headway Nova

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850991/Headway_NOVA_awards.jpg

SOURCE Headway NOVA