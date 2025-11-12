Innovation Award for World's First Literal Clean Shave

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaving already takes long enough. What if you could wash your face at the same time? Spurred by customers, Blackwood For Men asked that same question, and now they have a top industry award to show for it. The company's groundbreaking BioNutrient 2-in-1 Shave Foam + Face Wash has been named Men's Shaving Product of the Year by the independent Beauty Innovation Awards.

"The idea for this product actually started with some of our customers telling us they were using our foaming face washes to shave, just to save time," says Blackwood VP of Branding and Product Development Cindy Wang. "So we decided to create something specifically designed for shaving, but with the natural skin-cleansing capability of our popular face washes."

The result: a first-of-its-kind hybrid shaving product and men's facial cleanser made to save both time, and face. BioNutrient 2-in-1 Shave Foam + Face Wash lathers richly enough to effectively lubricate and protect skin from razor burn and irritation. But it's also light enough to use on the entire face. It naturally unclogs pores, controls oil and helps reduce acne breakouts, so guys don't have to worry about washing their face after shaving. They're already done!

Like all Blackwood For Men products, BioNutrient 2-in-1 Shave Foam + Face Wash is powered by natural Botanical Boosts inspired by Japan, including Chamomile and Green Tea to soothe skin, reduce redness and stimulate cell repair. It also adds to the company's growing legacy of of accolades, marking the 8th year Blackwood has earned a top grooming award.

The innovative time-saver makes its debut this month alongside another new dual use Blackwood product: BioFuse Hair Cream Clay. This unique men's hairstyling and conditioning product is light and easy to apply like a hair cream. But it also has a medium to strong hold and a natural matte finish, like a hair clay—so guys get the best of both worlds.

To learn more, email [email protected], or visit blackwoodformen.com.

Blackwood For Men specializes in creating premium natural men's hair and skin care at a better price. All products are certified Cruelty-Free, Vegan and Sulfate-Free, with Biodegradable formulas filled in the USA. Its mission is to give more men access to healthier grooming, so guys can look good, feel good and Level Up to Natural Class.

