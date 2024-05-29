Innovation Blooms at Powerscourt Estate: New accesso® Mobile App Enhances Visitor Exploration

WICKLOW, Ireland, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has worked with Powerscourt Estate and Gardens to introduce an exciting new Powerscourt Gardens Audio Tour app, enhancing visitor engagement and sustainability efforts in the heart of County Wicklow, Ireland.

The newly launched app is now available for download on iOS and Android.

The Powerscourt Gardens Audio Tour app guides visitors and provides helpful visitor information. Innovation Blooms at Powerscourt Gardens with the launch of Powerscourt Gardens Audio Tour app to enhance visitor engagement and sustainability efforts. Pictured: Brian Rattray (accesso), Sarah Slazenger (MD Powerscourt Estates) Lord Powerscourt, Anthony Wingfield Caroline Henry (Failte Ireland) Alex Slazenger (Head Gardener Powerscourt)

Powerscourt Estate, Ireland's premier Sustainable Visitor Attraction* and one of Ireland's top attractions, has teamed up with accesso's Professional Services team to introduce an innovative digital solution aimed at enhancing visitor engagement and experience at the 3rd best garden in the World**, which encompass 47 acres of landscaped gardens.

The new Audio Tour app, offers visitors a seamless and immersive journey through the estate's outdoor attractions, including its world-renowned Italian Garden, Japanese Garden, Walled Garden with a bee sanctuary, picturesque Triton Lake, the Herbaceous Border and enchanting woodland walks. By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, the app provides an interactive platform for guests to explore the estate's rich heritage, curated tours, and sustainable initiatives.

The new Audio Tour app is designed to promote sustainability and enhance well-being by encouraging visitors to switch off from digital distractions and reconnect with nature. This innovative tool ensures that all guests, regardless of internet connectivity, can fully engage in the wonders of the estate. During the bus ride or upon arrival, visitors can scan a QR code and quickly download all the content they need via a simple, one-time set-up. With no further internet required after initial download, visitors can then explore the gardens at their leisure allowing the app to lead them through the natural beauty of Powerscourt.

This offline functionality minimizes the need for brochures or physical materials and supports Powerscourt's commitment to environmental sustainability. The app is a great example of how technology can be used to enhance the exploration of nature without overshadowing it.

"We are very excited for the launch of the new Powerscourt Estate mobile app and are confident it will achieve our goals of enhancing the guest experience while engaging new audiences," says Sarah Slazenger, Managing Director, Powerscourt Estates Ltd. "The new app not only enhances accessibility and engagement but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation while also giving us the ability to continuously add new and fresh content for our guests."

"Having the right technology to support the guest experience is increasingly important for cultural attractions," says Ben Mathews, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at accesso. "This app shows how technology can positively augment the way guests experience and enjoy an attraction like Powerscourt Estate."

Key features of the Powerscourt Estate App include:

Audio Script Text Feature: Developed for Powerscourt Estate, this feature enables guides to provide narrations for visitors to read and listen to during their audio tour experience, enhancing accessibility and engagement. Audio Script Text Feature available in Five Languages: The narration for international visitors to read and listen to during their audio tour experience is available in English, Spanish, French, German and Mandarin. Seamless Content Download: The app allows users to download content on installation, ensuring uninterrupted access to tours and information even in areas with limited connectivity. Enhanced User Interface and Brand Identity: The app offers a user-friendly interface featuring the Powerscourt Estate unique brand, providing a cohesive and immersive experience for visitors. Sustainability and Accessibility: By replacing physical devices with a digital solution, the app eliminates the need for any printed materials or costly device rentals.

ABOUT ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, professional services, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

ABOUT POWERSCOURT ESTATE

*Powerscourt & Sustainability-

Powerscourt Estate is Ireland's first premier visitor attraction to be certified by Sustainable Travel Ireland whose criteria are recognised by the UN mandated Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). Powerscourt, House, Gardens and Waterfall is the first major Irish visitor attraction to achieve such an accolade.

A pioneering spirit has always existed for environmental and nature protection at Powerscourt with the Estate originally being purchased for the use of hydroelectric power at Irelands highest Waterfall which is located on the Estate. Over the last few years some of the sustainability initiatives which have been implemented on the Estate include an integrated energy management system (developed in association with Cool Planet Group), a waste reduction plan and biodiversity rewilding initiatives such as wildflower meadows, a tree planting programme, and a bee sanctuary at the Walled Garden. The long-term overarching mission at Powerscourt Estate is for the Estate to be recognised on a global stage for its sustainability initiatives, and to be Net Zero by 2025.

"We see ourselves as custodians of Powerscourt for future generations and our aim is leave it in a better state for them. We see sustainability as vital for the future of Powerscourt. We have programmes for tree planting, wildflowers meadows, bee keeping and more as part of our environmental initiatives."

Sarah Slazenger – Managing Director Powerscourt Estate.

** Named no. 3 in the World's Top 10 Gardens by the National Geographic-

Powerscourt Gardens in County Wicklow has been named no. 3 in the World's Top 10 Gardens by National Geographic, second only to the Palace of Versailles and Q Gardens in London. Powerscourt is the only one of the three that is not state owned.

The prestigious accolade comes from National Geographic's "Top Ten" series of the best trips, adventures, and places to visit in the world. Other European countries to make it into the list included Chateau de Versailles in France (1st) and the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, England (2nd). Powerscourt Gardens was the only Irish entry included, and one of seven European countries to make it into the top 10. The 47-acre gardens are listed ahead of celebrated horticultural hotspots, such as Villa d'Este (Tivoli, Italy), Dumbarton Oaks (Washington DC) and Chatsworth House (UK).

Powerscourt Estate

Dating back to the 13th century, Powerscourt is a vast country estate noted for its magnificent Palladian-style mansion and 47 acres (190,000 m2) of formal landscaped gardens in the picturesque village of Enniskerry, County Wicklow. Set on a commanding hilltop position, against the backdrop of the Sugarloaf mountains, a sweeping terrace on the mansion's southside opens onto a breath-taking, ornamental garden and lake.

The Gardens offer visitors a sublime blend of formal gardens, sweeping terraces, statues and ornamental lakes, secret hollows, and rambling walks. Managed by Head Gardener, Alex Slazenger, and a team of four gardeners, Powerscourt Gardens were designed from 1731 onwards, with the desire to create a garden that was part of the wider surrounding landscape. Powerscourt Gardens include The Walled Gardens, The Italian Garden, The Dolphin Pond, The Japanese Garden, Pets Cemetery, and Pepperpot Tower, among other features and attractions.

