Innovation Care Partners and NextGate Pave Way for Trusted Ecosystem of Provider Data

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGate, a global leader in healthcare enterprise identification, announced today that Innovation Care Partners (ICP), an affiliate of HonorHealth, has selected its Provider Registry to deliver a trusted, centralized view of provider data across its physician-led clinically integrated network and accountable care organization. The implementation will create a flexible, enterprise-wide platform for efficiently managing ICP's entire network of providers.

Based in Scottsdale, ICP covers over 100,000 patient lives and includes more than 1,700 physicians and 500 practice locations. ICP is the latest organization to implement NextGate's cloud-based Provider Registry platform to overcome the complexities of maintaining accurate and complete provider data.

Collectively, hospitals, physicians and health plans spend more than $2 billion annually to maintain the integrity of their provider data. Inaccurate provider information leads to administrative waste, financial penalties, lost revenue and reimbursement, delayed or denied claims, decreased network and physician utilization, and poor patient satisfaction.

"Healthcare enterprises continue to struggle with poor data quality when managing their provider networks. Fragmented multi-vendor systems only compound the problem, giving rise to duplicate, inaccurate and outdated provider information," said NextGate CEO Andy Aroditis. "NextGate helps organizations eliminate data quality issues devoid of redundant manual tasks and intervention with an automated, fully-managed solution."

NextGate's cloud-ready Provider Registry enables automated data synchronization and reconciliation of individual and organizational data across financial, clinical and credentialing systems with a single provider ID. The registry aggregates, cleans and maintains up-to-date information about individual providers and provider groups, including but not limited to, specialties, locations, hospital privileges, spoken languages, practice hours, and ACO affiliations.

"Timely, reliable provider data is a fundamental component in driving operational efficiencies and positive experiences among patients, physicians and staff," said Faron Thompson, Chief Operating Officer of ICP. "Leveraging NextGate's flexible cloud capabilities and deep market knowledge in provider identification will help us to create a more cohesive network while allowing us to scale with even greater agility."

With over 200 customers in four countries, NextGate is the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages 300 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.

Innovation Care Partners is a clinically integrated network and Accountable Care Organization managing two MSSP contracts: Scottsdale Health Partners, LLC and John C. Lincoln Accountable Care Organization, LLC. ICP, wholly owned by HonorHealth, delivers value-based healthcare defined by superior quality and patient-centered services. Formed in 2012, ICP launched with 430 physicians and covered approximately 3,500 patients. Today ICP has more than 1,700 physician members, covers more than 100,000+ patients, and contracts with six major insurance companies. Clinical Integration is key to improving healthcare quality while eliminating inefficient spending, and ICP's physician-led network offers the tools necessary to deliver best practice patient care. For more information, visit innovationcarepartners.com.

