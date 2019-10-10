Innovation Care Partners announces earned revenue in Medicare Shared Savings Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Care Partners, an affiliate of HonorHealth, announces that for the fifth year in a row, Scottsdale Health Partners (SHP) Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) has earned a shared savings payment from Medicare for its outstanding quality and efficiency in 2018. Other accomplishments include:

Scottsdale Health Partners MSSP

One of 6 Arizona based MSSPs that earned revenue for 2018.

The first Arizona MSSP to earn revenue in 2014.

Only Arizona based MSSP to earn revenue each year since inception in 2014.

In 2018, the SHP MSSP earned an overall score of 97.36% in quality performance. Over the 5 performance years, the MSSP has earned an average score of 93.55% in quality metrics.

The SHP MSSP has seen a continuous growth in patient volume. Currently, the program has over 56,000 covered lives.

Total savings since inception over $82,000,000 .

Innovation Care Partners, a clinically integrated network and accountable care organization, includes more than 1,900 physicians, over 350 physician offices, plus HonorHealth's five hospitals, clinics and outpatient facilities. The main goal as a physician-led clinical integration network and accountable care organization is to coordinate care, which then reduces cost to the entire healthcare system. To date, Innovation Care Partners has saved over $82 million in healthcare costs. "Supported by analytics and advanced technology, Innovation Care Partners focuses on our patients needs under the direction of physician leadership. This has served us well since 2012," said Savas Petrides, MD, CEO, Innovation Care Partners.

"Being physician led is the foundation for our success," said James Whitfill MD, HonorHealth Chief Transformation Officer. "Allowing providers on the front line of practice define how to better care for patients at a lower price has once again yielded incredible results."

Innovation Care Partners currently manages more than 130,000 patients through ten different insurance contracts including Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, commercial insurance, and HonorHealth's employee health plan.

