Innovation Challenge: Remote Patient Monitoring for Safety-Net Populations

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) Health Innovation Fund, Acumen America, and Health Equity Ventures, in partnership with Adaptation Health, have announced the Remote Patient Monitoring Innovation Challenge . This virtual program will showcase companies whose technology solutions make scalable, effective, and culturally responsive remote patient monitoring (RPM) possible for health care organizations serving the safety net. Companies with solutions addressing any of the conditions listed below, and experience serving the safety net, have until October 23 to apply .

The Remote Patient Monitoring Innovation Challenge will identify technology solutions that enable primary care providers to more effectively monitor vital data for Medicaid and other safety-net patient populations.

The Challenge will identify promising technology solutions that enable primary care providers to effectively monitor vital health data for Medicaid and other safety-net patient populations. The culminating showcase will give selected companies the opportunity to share their solutions with a national audience of safety-net leaders and potential customers, including providers, policymakers, and payors.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has really emphasized the importance of having technologies available that can keep patients connected to the care they need, regardless of their income, internet access, language preferences, or other differences," said Ella Schwartz, senior program investment officer for the CHCF Health Innovation Fund. "Remote monitoring is an essential one of those technologies and we look forward to surfacing RPM companies with the capabilities and commitment required to meet the unique needs of the safety net."

To qualify for the showcase, companies' solutions must support RPM in at least one of the following focus areas, which were identified in collaboration with safety-net leaders, providers, health care foundations, and early-stage investors:

Cardiometabolic Conditions - focusing on diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure Behavioral Health - monitoring key metrics related to associated conditions Other Conditions - not included above but relevant to patient care within primary care, safety-net settings

The application is now open and the deadline to apply is October 23, 2020. The final showcase will be held on November 18 and safety-net stakeholders are encouraged to RSVP . More information on the Challenge can be found here .

About Adaptation Health: Adaptation Health is a buyer-side incubator program developing and building thought leadership and value on behalf of state Medicaid programs and Managed Care Organizations. We connect state Medicaid agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and innovative ventures to solve deep-rooted problems in Medicaid service delivery.

About the California Health Care Foundation: CHCF is an independent philanthropy dedicated to advancing meaningful, measurable improvements in the way the health care delivery system provides care to the people of California, particularly those with low incomes and those whose needs are not well served by the status quo. We work to ensure that people have access to the care they need, when they need it, at a price they can afford.

CHCF's Health Innovation Fund invests in emerging companies to bring the best innovations and technology to the providers, health systems, and payers serving Californians in the safety net. Learn more at chcf.org/innovationfund .

About Acumen America: Acumen is changing the way the world tackles poverty by investing in companies, leaders and ideas. We invest patient capital in businesses whose products and services are enabling low-income communities to transform their lives in 14 countries around the world. In the United States, Acumen America invests in early-stage companies across three sectors addressing some of the biggest challenges that face low-income Americans: health, workforce development and financial inclusion.

About Health Equity Ventures: Health Equity Ventures is an emerging venture/private equity fund laser-focused on inclusive healthcare innovations. We prioritize investments in underserved populations and underrepresented founders that advance a healthcare system that works for everyone.

