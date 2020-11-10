Innovation Challenge: Remote Patient Monitoring for Safety-Net Populations

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) Health Innovation Fund, Acumen America, and Health Equity Ventures, in partnership with Adaptation Health, have selected six companies to participate in a virtual showcase of remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions for safety-net populations. The November 18th showcase is the culmination of the Remote Patient Monitoring Innovation Challenge . The event is free and open to the public with RSVP .

Companies were identified through a highly competitive national search process and selected for their efforts to provide technology solutions that make scalable, effective, and culturally responsive RPM possible for health care providers serving populations enrolled in Medicaid and other safety-net programs. The competition prioritized companies with solutions capable of monitoring data related to cardiometabolic conditions, especially diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure.

The showcase offers the selected companies the opportunity to share their innovative solutions with a national audience of safety-net leaders and potential customers. Attendees will also have the chance to hear from the companies, as well as the speakers listed below, about unique RPM-enabled strategies and partnerships emerging in response to COVID-19, which has disproportionately affected populations served by the safety net.

An expert panel discussion moderated by Ella Schwartz, Senior Program Investment Officer at the California Health Care Foundation, will frame the showcase. Panelists include:

Dr. Christine Braid , Medical Director of Virtual Care Services, Dignity Health

, Medical Director of Virtual Care Services, Dignity Health Dr. Edgar Chavez , Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Universal Community Health Center

, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Universal Community Health Center Dr. Danielle Oryn, Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Petaluma Health Center; and Chief Medical Officer, Redwood Community Health Coalition

Challenge Finalists:

Showcase speaker Dr. Danielle Oryn notes how the pandemic has created an unprecedented need and opportunity for RPM solutions, "When COVID-19 hit, the biggest concern among our community health center members was how we would stay connected with our patients, especially those that aren't as tech savvy. Having remote monitoring technologies that we could scale up quickly and affordably, and be confident our patients could access and use easily, was essential to our response."

For more information on the Challenge visit adaptationhealth.org/rpm-challenge .

About Adaptation Health: Adaptation Health builds thought leadership and value on behalf of state Medicaid programs and Managed Care Organizations. We connect state Medicaid agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and innovative ventures to solve deep-rooted problems in Medicaid service delivery.

About the California Health Care Foundation: CHCF is an independent philanthropy dedicated to advancing meaningful, measurable improvements in the way the health care delivery system provides care to the people of California, particularly those with low incomes and those whose needs are not well served by the status quo. We work to ensure that people have access to the care they need, when they need it, at a price they can afford.

CHCF's Health Innovation Fund invests in emerging companies to bring the best innovations and technology to the providers, health systems, and payers serving Californians in the safety net. Learn more at chcf.org/innovationfund .

About Acumen America: Acumen is changing the way the world tackles poverty by investing in companies, leaders and ideas. We invest patient capital in businesses whose products and services are enabling low-income communities to transform their lives in 14 countries around the world. In the United States, Acumen America invests in early-stage companies across three sectors addressing some of the biggest challenges that face low-income Americans: health, workforce development and financial inclusion.

About Health Equity Ventures: Health Equity Ventures is an emerging venture/private equity fund laser-focused on inclusive healthcare innovations. We prioritize investments in underserved populations and underrepresented founders that advance a healthcare system that works for everyone.

