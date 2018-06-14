INNOVATION DAYS: The Italian Trade Agency Brings Technological Excellence to the US.

June 25-29, 2018 : Detroit & Chicago (Automotive and Advanced Manufacturing);

: & (Automotive and Advanced Manufacturing); October 10-12, 2018 : San Francisco (Startups);

: (Startups); November 27-28, 2018 : Houston (Aerospace);

: (Aerospace); December 4-6, 2018 : Orlando (Renewable Energy);

: (Renewable Energy); January 7-10, 2019 : San Francisco (Biotech and Life Science);

: (Biotech and Life Science); Beginning of 2019: Washington DC (Bilateral and Institutional).

"Innovation Days" has the goal of identifying and spreading practices and strategies useful to strengthen the competitiveness of the Italian offer in the US, providing American companies with the latest Italian technological solutions and advancements.

More specifically, each stop will host seminars, lectures, bilateral meetings, presentations and on-site visits aimed at facilitating debates and exchanges of ideas as to foster stronger cooperation between the US and Italian participants both in terms of business opportunities and of academic and research dialogue.

In several occasions, Innovation Days will be inserted in the larger context of leading international sector-specific conferences such as Launch Festival for the field of startups, SpaceComExpo for aerospace research, Power-Gen in the field of Renewable Energy, and the JP Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference for biotech and life science.

The itinerary will conclude with a final stop in Washington DC at the beginning of 2019. This will be the ideal setting to reflect on the overall institutional framework between Italy and the United States, as to strengthen a network of information and bilateral investments while concurrently facilitating the rooting of Italian companies in the US.

The initiative is hosted thanks to the support of the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, leading Italian manufacturing associations, research centers and universities. Innovation Days will also count on the support of institutional American counterparts and many distinguished universities across the fifty states.

