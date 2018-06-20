INNOVATION DAYS: The Italian Trade Agency facilitates the establishment of new US-Italy advanced manufacturing partnerships

This weeklong program will underscore Italy's position as US top solution provider while encouraging engagements between some of Italy's leading companies and universities as they seek to expand existing relationships and build new ones with industry peers, suppliers and research centers.

The main event will be on Tuesday June 26th, when leaders and innovators will be coming together at the DC3S Center for Collaboration and Synergy in Sterling Heights, MI, for a full day of panels, bilateral meetings and networking opportunities.

The conference will address the following areas:

Advanced manufacturing and automotive: past trends, prospects and government policies

Industry 4.0 is now: advanced manufacturing and robotics at work

Automotive manufacturing and new technologies: trends and challenges

Invest in Italy : updates on reforms and opportunities

Innovation and the automotive supply chain

Research centers and academic institutions building public-private partnerships

There will be inspiring talks and great opportunities to spread the seeds of innovation and growth for Italian and American participants alike. A session of bilateral one-to-one meetings will follow.

In the following days, Italian delegates will entertain several site visits and meetings to build relationships with several US counterparts, in addition to attending a networking event at the Italian Cultural Institute in Chicago at the presence of the Consul General of Italy, Giuseppe Finocchiaro, and of the business community.

On June 29th, the Italian delegation is scheduled to have site visits in the greater Rockford, Illinois area to explore synergies and partnership opportunities.

The Innovation Days 2018 Detroit-Chicago program has the official support of the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, Automation Alley, Chicago Metro Metal Consortium, Federmacchine, Italian-American Business Council of Michigan, Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers' Association, Michigan Economic Development Council, Regional Growth Partnership (Toledo, Ohio), Rockford Area Economic Development Council and Oakland County (Michigan).

For the full delegation, event schedule, complimentary registration, opportunities for personalized one-on-one meetings both in Detroit and Rockford and contact information, please visit http://id.ice.it.

For more information about the Italian Trade Agency, visit https://www.ice.it/en.

