"Innovation Drive Development, Join Hands to Shape the Future" Singclean Celebrating 22 Years of Excellence at MEDICA 2024

Singclean also invited new and long-time clients to celebrate its 22nd anniversary, reflecting on its accomplishments and looking forward to shaping a promising future in the field of absorbable biomaterials.

Among the highlights, Dr. Pavel Žigo, a leading orthopedic expert with over 40 years of experience, delivered a keynote on knee osteoarthritis treatments. Dr. Žigo shared insights on the effectiveness of Quickclean® injections, which have gained popularity across Europe for its preventive benefits, even in patients without severe pain. He also discussed the latest cross-linked sodium hyaluronate product, SingOne, which promises to enhance long-term osteoarthritis care with personalized treatment options.

Singclean's Senior R&D Engineer George Feng highlighted Europe's growing facial injectable market and the expanding role of regenerative materials in aesthetics.

Abby Xu, Brand Director, proudly introduced their latest products, including SKformula Hydro Plus CaHA Skin Booster, SKformula PDRN Skin Booster, Singderm® PLLA Filler, and the revolutionary Singderm® Dual CaHA Filler. These biodegradable, long-lasting fillers are set to redefine non-surgical facial rejuvenation.

European Sales Director Sam Zhong unveiled Singclean's latest absorbable hemostatic products, including absorbable hemostatic particles, gauze, fibril and collagen sponge. These innovations provide effective hemostatic solutions, reducing the need for secondary surgeries and enhancing surgical precision.

In the celebration, Singclean marked its 22nd anniversary by awarding key strategic partners to express gratitude for their continued support and envision even greater success in future.

The global launch of Singderm® Dual CaHA Filler and the CE certification of SKformula skincare further strengthen Singclean's expanding international business.

The 22nd anniversary of Singclean is not only a celebration of its remarkable journey but also the beginning of a new chapter. Under the guidance of its international strategy, Singclean is set to accelerate its growth and continue driving breakthroughs in medical technology.

Contacts:

Sales Director: SAM ZHONG

Email: [email protected]

TEL.:+86-15924164328

Sales Director: Evelyn Long

Email: [email protected]

TEL.:+86-13754326385

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557542/Singclean_Highlight.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557537/Figure_1_Dr_Pavel__IGO.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557538/Figure_2_Senior_R_D_Engineer_George_Feng_and_Brand_Director_Abby_Xu.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557539/Figure_3_E_U__Sales_Director_Sam_Zhong.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557540/Figure_4_Singclean_s_Awards_Ceremony.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557541/Figure_5_Singderm__Dual_CaHA_Filler.jpg

