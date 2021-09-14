Innovation Expert from Platypus Labs Publishes Masterful New Business Book to Unlock Creativity and Maximize Mindset

At Platypus Labs, Kaiser and his team provide holistic, fully orchestrated programs to understand, harness, and apply creativity toward productive, measurable results. Blending experiences from startups, science, research, art, and business, they believe that nearly any problem can be solved through human creativity. In Crack the Code , Kaiser gives businesses the confidence they need to overcome the barriers to innovative thinking by drawing from his work with clients such as Heineken, ESPN, Coca-Cola, Honda, and others.

Using careful analysis of the biggest challenges facing the world today and extensive research into the minds making a difference, Crack the Code is a practical guide to help innovators improve all facets of life— to grow their businesses, enhance their careers, and impact their communities in new and refreshing ways. This new book explores the four key mindsets shared by the most successful creative problem-solvers in the world and provides eight proven tactics they use to solve complex problems and seize new opportunities. Insightful and actionable, it is a must-have survival manual for business leaders who want to build companies that last.

Crack the Code is available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. Kaiser is available for interviews, features, speaking opportunities, and other virtual events. For more information, visit platypuslabs.com.

SOURCE Amplify Publishing