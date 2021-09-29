Innovation in the Jump Starter Category: HULKMAN Alpha 85S wins the 2021 IDEA Bronze Award

Hulkman has achieved this recognition because of its commitment to precision and quality. The Alpha 85S and Alpha 100 can boast a 99.9% jump start rate, while also boasting a -40°F operating environment, giving users extreme confidence and assurance in knowing that the jump starter will work in times of need. The jump starter was internally tested on 500+ vehicles from more than thirty brands.

The Hulkman Alpha is the first jump starter to perform jump-starts in extremely cold conditions. It has operating temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This is done through a special pre-heating technology that can heat the product from -40 degrees Fahrenheit to 32 degrees Fahrenheit in as little as all twenty seconds (internally tested under specified conditions).

The Alpha 85S jump starter also charges quickly: the 65W speed charge uses proprietary technology that can allow one jump start after five minutes of charge. It takes just 1.5 hours to charge the 20,000 mAh battery completely (Alpha 85 and Alpha 65S).

For users who intend to keep the Hulkman in their vehicle or garage "just in case", the jump starter has been designed to hold a charge for up to eighteen months.

A spokesperson for Hulkman said, "We feel honored IDSA has given us this award. Extreme performance and intuitive design are two key principles that we live by, and are delighted to offer consumers new solutions through our innovation."

As well as receiving IDEA recognition, the Alpha 85S has received many positive reviews, including more than 3000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Additionally AutoGuide, for example, recognizes it as one of the best jump starter products. 9to5Toys said, "The Hulkman Alpha 85S Jump Starter is a revolutionary design that everyone should have in their home or car."

As the only worldwide industrial design award hosted by the United States, IDEA is one of the oldest and most prestigious design awards in existence. The program was originally established to recognize outstanding achievements in the field of industrial design. Every year, the Industrial Designers Association of America selects top products designed from specific industrial fields and awards the Industrial Design Award (IDEA).

IDEA entries are judged on many criteria, including benefit to the user, design innovation, the benefit to the brand, the benefit to society, and suitable aesthetics.

IDEA winners are judged to have reached the very pinnacle of successful industrial design. The IDEA contest is one of the most prestigious industrial design award events. For successful entrants, obtaining an IDEA award is evidence that their product is judged to showcase the fundamentals of great industrial design.

