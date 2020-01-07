Innovation Introduces New Leadership Team to Industry

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation, the market-leading provider of high-volume pharmacy automation technology and software solutions to the retail, hospital, federal health care, and mail order pharmacy markets, today announced several changes to the company's leadership team. The leadership changes come on the heels of the recent closing of the transaction in which a consortium of investors led by Greg Wasson, the former Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO, acquired a majority stake in the company.

Innovation's senior management team will continue to be led by CEO Mary Reno, with former COO, Tom Boyer and former Capstone Consultants Managing Director, Marvin Richardson becoming Co-Presidents reporting to Ms. Reno. Boyer has been with Innovation for over 10 years, while Richardson, is one of the new majority owners after leading Capstone, a pharmacy automation consulting company, since 2015. Richardson, a pharmacist, is a 37-year veteran of pharmacy and health care. Throughout his career, he has worked in corporate positions with Walgreens and Rite Aid, as well as founding and co-owning Low Cost Health Care, PrairieStone Pharmacies, and DailyMed, a compliance packaging pharmacy started in 2002.

Rounding out the changes to the senior team, Innovation has hired Rick Hans as Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Baer as General Counsel, and Dionne Archie as Executive Vice President, Human Resources. Hans has over 25 years of retail pharmacy experience including leadership roles with Fred's and Walgreens in finance, treasury, real estate and investor relations. Ms. Baer, recently led her own firm, Jessica Baer Consulting, and previously was the Director of the Division of Professional Regulation and a General Counsel for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Ms. Archie also recently led her own firm, Transform HR Consulting. She has over 20 years of in-depth human resource experience with Baxalta, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Walgreens, Time Warner Cable, SBC, and Manpower.

At the board of director level, Greg Wasson will lead the company as the Executive Chairman, and the remaining board members include Steve Chang, Managing Partner of Allomer Capital Group, along with Ms. Reno, Mr. Boyer, and Mr. Richardson.

Additionally, the company has promoted Alecia Lashier to Senior Vice President, Solutions Engineering and Dr. Phil Samples to Senior Vice President, Professional Services, and has hired Brian Williams as Vice President of Special Operations.

"We've brought in some exceptional talent and industry experience to strengthen our leadership team. I'm looking forward to our new team meshing and sharing their ideas and experiences as we continue on our rapid growth path in the coming year," said Mary Reno, CEO, Innovation.

About Innovation

Innovation is the leading provider of Pharmacy Intelligence™ and high-volume pharmacy automation to the retail, hospital, government, and mail order pharmacy markets. Our PharmASSIST® family of pharmacy automation and Symphony® software process optimization solutions enable all types of pharmacies to increase operational efficiency, enhance patient safety, and provide a higher quality of patient care. For more information, visit www.innovat.com.

