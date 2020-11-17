Innovation is borderless at the JNA Awards

The Industry Innovation of the Year category examines and explores the use of innovation to enhance business performance along the full supply chain of jewellery business, from mine to market, covering marketing initiatives, customer service, technology and more. This year, the nine Honourees from China, Colombia, India, Thailand, United Kingdom and United States have been grouped into four subcategories based on their areas of innovation, namely, Customer Engagement, Digital Business, Marketing and Technology.

Among the shortlisted companies, there are miners, manufacturers, retailers, service providers as well as vertically integrated conglomerates, ranging from established companies with more than one century of history to start-ups that has just turned one year old; even the size of the teams varies greatly, from a small team of just more than ten people to teams with thousands of staff.

The list of Honourees of the Industry Innovation of the Year category:

Customer Engagement

BOJEM, China (https://www.bojem.com/)

(https://www.bojem.com/) Shineshilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd, India (http://www.shineshilpi.com/)

(http://www.shineshilpi.com/) The Muzo Companies, Colombia (https://www.muzo.co/)

Digital Business

GemCloud Software Limited, Thailand (https://www.thegemcloud.com/)

(https://www.thegemcloud.com/) Tracr, United Kingdom (http://tracr.com/)

Marketing

CHJ Jewellery, China (http://www.chjchina.com/)

(http://www.chjchina.com/) Le Vian , United States (https://www.levian.com/)

, (https://www.levian.com/) MCLON Jewellery Company Limited, China (http://www.mclon.com/)

Technology

KGK Diajewels Private Limited - a KGK Group company, India (http://www.kgkgroup.com/)

"Although a piece of jewellery's allure lies on its visual appeal, tactile impression and intrinsic value, it takes innovative solutions for one to successfully market it to a wider and more diverse audience. This is where the Honourees in the Industry Innovation of the Year category excel. They have digitised smartly and are making the most out of the Internet of Things (IoT) to stay ahead of the competition. Many of them focus on four areas: Customer Engagement, Digital Business, Marketing and Technology. Future aspirants of the awards, please take note," shared Albert Cheng, CEO of Singapore Bullion Market Association and one of the principal judges of the JNA Awards.

"It is very gratifying to see both the increase in the reach and the maintenance of quality and innovation in the 2020 entries – all the more so in a challenging year. For me, it illustrates the relentless energy of a traditional industry adapting to the evolving needs of today's consumer, and the shifting commercial and marketing environment," added James Courage, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International who is also one of the principal judges of the JNA Awards.

"Despite the difference in their business nature, history and cultures, these nine outstanding companies all have one thing in common. They have all demonstrated an ability to challenge status quo and push their thinking further to develop innovative and improved ways to enhance their business operations, achieving positive results. They have become trailblazers in their own rights." expressed by Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of JNA Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery.

Recipients of the Industry Innovation of the Year category announced and feted, along with Recipients of other categories, at the first-ever hybrid JNA Awards Ceremony on 27 October 2020.

Please visit here for the full list of 2020 JNA Awards Honourees and Recipients.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Co Ltd.

JNA Awards, organised by Informa Markets Jewellery since 2012, is one of the most well-regarded business awards programmes for the international jewellery and gemstone industry. It strives to encourage innovation and best business practices by recognising and honouring individuals and companies that demonstrated these virtues – irrespective of the size and scale of their operations, fields of expertise and the geographical regions they serve.

Notes for Editors:

1. About the Headline Partner

1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (www.ctfjewellerygroup.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90-year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity • Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand, with curated retail experiences including ARTRIUM and JEWELRIA, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

1.2 Shanghai Diamond Exchange (www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange body in China; and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

2. About the Honoured Partners

2.1 KGK Group (www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur (India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 15 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2 Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited (www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited (GD Land (Shenzhen)) is an indirect subsidiary of GDH Limited, the largest conglomerate from the Guangdong Province that operates outside of Mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, GD Land (Shenzhen) is the listed company of GD Holdings for its HOPSCA business. It has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with stock code: 00124 since 1997.

GD Land (Shenzhen) currently has a number of upscale projects in the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, including Guangzhou Riverside Garden, Guangzhou Ruyingju, Guangzhou Laurel House, Guangzhou Panyu Wanbo CBD Project, Guangzhou Zhujiang New Town Project, Foshan Nanhaiheshun Project and its flagship project, the Shenzhen GDH City.

The GDH City, a landmark HOPSCA comprised of grade-A office buildings, an experiential shopping mall of around 120,000 m2, a brewery heritage art street, a versatile space of 37-69 m2 and quality apartment buildings. Situated in Shuibei Buxin Business Circle in Shenzhen, the most sophisticated and largest centre for gold and jewellery trade in the country, the GDH City enjoys instant access to rich natural resources and an expansive transportation network. Indeed, GDH City allows one to enjoy fully everything it has to offer.

3. About Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

4. About Informa Markets Jewellery

Our resources, industry experience, influence and focus as a partner are enhanced by our global jewellery portfolio consisting of 13 events in 9 key cities, a powerful digital platform -- JewelleryNet, a dedicated Jewellery Media team and one of the industry's most prestigious awards programmes -- the JNA Awards.

