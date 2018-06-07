Innovation Leadership, Digital Business Empowerment and Global Service Delivery Strengthen I-New's Global Market Position

Digital business transformation is one of the biggest challenges of many industries and markets worldwide. Technological leadership, future competitiveness, individual scalability and adaptability, time-to-market implementation and efficient use of investments are of top priority for today's decision-makers in the digital age.

For I-New, digital transformation is not news. It was the base for the company's vision more than 10 years ago and was built from ground-up to become the most recognized game changer in the ever-changing digital communications industry. I-New's latest software release is now available, offering the most modern OSS/BSS/Web platform to service both MNOs and MVNOs equally. Full digitalization is supported through a single, homogenous integrated back-end offering out-of-the-box end2end processes with quick & easy configuration and branding options. Like the recent launch of a fully digital b-brand for one of the biggest MNOs in Asia, which gained subscriber growth to 100.000 subs in less than 3 months. The example shows impressively how swift and efficient I-New is able to support operators to gain additional market shares, pass regulatory or market-based challenges and (most important) to unleash from cumbersome, inflexible and horribly expensive legacy systems. Consequently, I-New solutions had been multiple awarded as Best Services to Telecoms and Best MVNE and also became the preferred choice for renowned MNOs. At the same time, I-New's comprehensive platform also enables fully digitalized mobile operations for years in the range of a few 10.000s to a 2-digit millions customer base. In any case, the company ensures full digitalization of customer experience and service management quality - be it for hybrid/convergent mobile services, innovative IOT applications or multi-play-extensions - through its industry leading products and services and at a fraction of legacy system costs. Literally, I-New's technology allows to bring OPEX all the way down to ~1% of subscriber ARPU.

As the market leader in Latin America, serving nearly 60% of the entire MVNO customer base and at the same time successfully operating MVNE service hubs on 4 continents, I-New will continue to expand its compelling offerings to other regions and markets.

