Innovation Made Real: Announcing the New Dell Commercial PC Portfolio

Business leaders worldwide are balancing two objectives: keeping the business running smoothly by preventing security and productivity disruptions while simultaneously tapping into the incredible potential of new innovations, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and VR/AR. Dell is introducing new solutions across its commercial PC portfolio designed to help businesses of all sizes achieve that critical balance. In addition to being the world's most secure and manageable commercial PCs, Dell's updated commercial lineup features advances in smart design, productivity and sustainability to meet the ever-expanding needs of a global, diverse workforce.

"For many of our customers, work is no longer a place they go -- it's an activity," said Jay Parker, president, Client Product Group, Dell. "And smart companies that want to attract and keep the best talent have embraced the evolving needs and expectations of their employees. IT departments are working with Dell to build a technology strategy that gives employees the power and flexibility to get their jobs done, whenever and wherever it best fits their lifestyle, while keeping data secure and TCO low."

Securing the modern workforce: Dell protects data at rest and in motion

The modern security era is being defined by the need to secure data. And Dell delivers innovative security solutions that secure data not only at rest, but also in flight and wherever it goes, starting with a trusted device. Our full lineup of commercial PCs share groundbreaking hardware security and best practices that include a robust supply chain assurance program based on established best practices that covers every component from inception through assembly to customer delivery. Furthermore, Dell is cementing its leadership in data and endpoint security through new enhancements to Dell Data Guardian and Dell Encryption.

Dell Data Guardian now includes added support for an organization's existing data classification structures that delivers enforcement and controls beyond a company's network. It also protects many file types, including in-house, proprietary applications, in addition to standard Office and commonly-used file types like PDF. Organizations can also safeguard their most critical files by setting access permissions inside or outside IT ecosystems, adding on-screen watermarks for an additional level of security, and enabling controls that extend to file usage and sharing.

Many organizations maintain heterogeneous IT environments made up of several brands, operating systems and generations of PCs. To help ensure data is secure across these mixed environments, Dell Encryption is a flexible data-at-rest solution that's now available in a choice of file-based or full-disk encryption—or both for a dual encryption solution. Dell Encryption also includes enhanced support for the U.S. NSA's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program, which mandates the need for two layers of encryption to address emerging threats posed by quantum computing that can theoretically circumvent traditional AES 256 cryptography. Dell Encryption Personal edition is the only file-based encryption solution from an OEM to be certified for use in National Security Systems via the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP).

Put Power Behind Your Ideas: Dell Precision Workstations

The combination of innovative design and unmatched performance is why Dell Precision is the No.1 workstation provider worldwide1. In fact, five out of the last seven visual effects Academy Award winning movies used Precision workstations to render their incredible special effects, including this year's winning movie, Bladerunner 2049. The world's most powerful mobile workstations have been redesigned to be thinner, lighter, smaller and "Ready for VR" combining maximum performance with maximum mobility.

The Dell Precision 7730 and 7530 mobile workstations deliver extraordinary results with latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ and Xeon® processors, AMD Radeon WX and NVIDIA Quadro® professional graphics, industry-leading 3200MHz SuperSpeed memory, and the largest memory capacity for a mobile workstation up to 128GB. The Dell Precision 7530 is the industry's first 15-inch "Ready for VR" mobile workstation. Both mobile workstations also are equipped with leading technology to handle complex, creative workloads. The Precision 7530 offers superior performance with the largest PCIe SSD storage capacity available for a 15-inch mobile workstation: up to 6TB, while the 7730 enables new use cases like AI and machine learning development and edge inference systems.

The world's smallest 15-inch 2-in-1 mobile workstation, the Dell Precision 5530 2-in-1, delivers the performance workers need for rich content creation and editing in a beautiful and impossibly-thin design. A flexible 360-degree hinge enables multiple modes of interaction, including support for touch and pen. The next-generation InfinityEdge 4K Ultra HD display ensures users can be confident their work is presented true-to-life in incredible detail. Dell Premium Pen delivers precise pressure sensitivity (4,096 pressure points), tilt functionality and low latency for an experience as close to sketching on paper as possible. The new MagLev Keyboard design reduces keyboard thickness without compromising critical keyboard shortcuts in content creation workflows, and Ultra-thin GORE™ Thermal Insulation keeps your system cool while delivering workstation class performance.

Dell's smallest 15-inch mobile workstation, the Dell Precision 5530, delivers an exceptional front of screen experience with next generation InfinityEdge 4K Ultra HD displays that offer better contrast ratios, touch support and picture quality with new IGZO 4 display options. More powerful than ever before, the industry's best-selling thin and light mobile workstation weighs just 3.9 pounds and delivers next-generation professional graphics up to NVIDIA Quadro® P2000. With enhanced 2666MHz memory speeds up to 32GB, users can easily accelerate their most complicated workflows. And with up to 4TB of SSD storage, users can access, transfer and store large 3D, video and multimedia files quickly and easily, a feat rarely seen on mobile workstations with such a thin and light frame. The fully customizable 15-inch Dell Precision 3530 mobile workstation delivers the power of a workstation at a price comparable to a PC, with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ and next-generation Xeon® processors, memory speeds up to 2666MHz and NVIDIA Quadro® P600 professional graphics. And with its 92WHr battery and wide range of ports including HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt and VGA, users will remain mobile and productive.

Office everywhere: Dell Latitude laptops

The Dell Latitude portfolio is designed for all day productivity in small form factors to allow you to office everywhere. The chassis of the Dell Latitude 5491 and 5591 have shrunk their footprint size 30% over the last three generations, and are filled with the latest technological advancements making them our most powerful Latitudes to date. Delivering up to 19 hours of battery life, these new laptops offer the power, portability and connectivity users need to get through long days involving back-to-back meetings or cross-country flights. The laptops are equipped with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ (i5/i7) vPro processors (H-series), 2666MHz memory up to 32GB, NVIDIA graphics, optional Thunderbolt™3 and a range of storage options from hard drives to PCIe solid state storage.

These systems were also built as part of Dell's Legacy of Good Program, with each laptop containing reclaimed carbon fiber within its chassis. Dell has spent more than a decade working with sustainable materials in products and packaging. Since 2012, the company has recycled more than 50 million pounds of post-consumer recycled materials into new products and pledged to recycle 100 million pounds of recycled content into its product portfolio by 2020.

As the world's most secure and manageable commercial laptops, Latitude models also offer businesses the option to leverage a contacted FIPS 201 Smart Card Reader and a contactless smart card reader with Control Vault 2™ FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification. They also include Intel Authenticate, a multi-factor authentication solution that verifies identities in hardware for added protection below the software layer, and now includes support for facial recognition with Windows 10. Dell Latitudes are also easy for IT to deploy and manage with Dell Client Command Suite remote management and deployment capabilities. For those running Windows 10, Dell has forged a unique integration with VMware Workspace ONE and Dell Client Command Suite for cloud management of Dell Commercial Client (BIOS) firmware, Dell drivers, Windows OS and applications from the VMware Workspace ONE cloud console. Dell Windows 10 customers also have the choice to use Microsoft AutoPilot for deployment and management, which Dell is shipping to customers now. No other OEM can offer this level or breadth of Windows 10 device manageability.

Reimagining the desktop: Dell celebrates 25 years of OptiPlex PCs with an all-new portfolio

Desktops will represent nearly half of all commercial PCs sold this year, and Dell's 25-year legacy in the desktop business and continued focus on innovation is paying off. OptiPlex has evolved to deliver the most reliable and innovative form factors to meet the needs of professionals who value the expandability and power of a desktop.

Dell is introducing a new family of OptiPlex All-in-Ones (AIO) that provide powerful solutions in a consolidated, elegant design. The portfolio provides top performance with up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and optional Intel® Optane™ memory to quickly launch common applications and files for major productivity gains. A pop-up webcam improves video collaboration, with full HD or infrared camera to enable Windows Hello sign-on support and video calls.

The new lineup includes the OptiPlex 7760 AIO, a powerful 27-inch InfinityEdge with optional glare-free 4K Ultra HD with HDR and High-Gamut sRGB or Full HD IPS with touch display, next-generation discrete graphics and quad mic array with Waves Maxx technology for crystal clear sound at distances up to 12 feet. The OptiPlex 7460 AIO offers a 23.8-inch InfinityEdge display, providing an overall smaller footprint while optimizing screen space with edge-to-edge Full HD IPS display technology and numerous port options. The OptiPlex 5260 AIO offers a 21.5-inch display with an optional 10-point multi-touch display for enhanced productivity.

In addition, Dell is releasing new OptiPlex Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro desktops packed with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory for today's dynamic workforce. The OptiPlex XE3, available in Tower and Small Form Factor, is an industrial-grade desktop with enterprise-class performance, combining reliability and durability to meet the needs of industries including healthcare, retail and manufacturing, while also offering an OEM-ready design. The XE3 is resistant to shock and vibration and can operate in temperatures of 0C – 45c° (113F°), and for ultra-tough environments, optional dust filters are also available. The OptiPlex 7060 and 5060 Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro desktops offer rich SSD and hard drive options, next-generation AMD or NVIDIA graphics, and can power up to three monitors simultaneously. Finally, the OptiPlex 3060, available in Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro, is a compact system with up to 32GB DDR4 memory and versatile mounting options.

Transform how you work: Dell P-Series monitors

Designed with productivity in mind, Dell unveils new P-series monitors. A thin panel profile, smaller base, USB-C option and improved cable management design reduces cable clutter and frees up more desk space than ever before. The enhanced Easy Arrange feature in Dell Display Manager enables users to multitask on several applications at once. Beyond organization, this series' three-sided ultrathin bezel delivers a virtually seamless visual experience when working across side-by-side monitors, all while displaying consistent color from virtually any angle thanks to a wide 178°/178° viewing angle enabled by In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology. And users can boost productivity even further with the new Dell Dual Monitor Stand (MDS19) that perfectly fits up to two 27-inch monitors in a small footprint.

Exceptional support and deployment services businesses rely on

To complement the product offerings and ensure customers get the most from their investments, we offer a full portfolio of support and deployment services. With the ProDeploy Client Suite, Dell experts and partners lead deployments from project management through planning, configuration and installation. Customers can deploy up to 35% faster with ProDeploy/ProDeploy Plus.2

With the ProSupport Client Suite, end users will get the expertise and technology needed to keep their PCs and tablets connected and productive. Our industry-leading proactive and predictive automated technology, flexible response options, and multiple support channels help prevent downtime, increase IT and end user productivity and reduce effort. When compared to key competitors, Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist technology significantly reduced time to resolve a failed hard drive with up to 91% less time to resolution and up to 21 fewer steps to resolution.3

Availability

Dell Latitude 5491 and 5591 will be available globally on dell.com on May 22 starting at $899 and $999 .

starting at and . OptiPlex 7460, 7760 and 5260 All-In-Ones will be available globally on dell.com on May 22 starting at $1,069 (7460 AIO), $1,229 (7760 AIO) and $869 (5260 AIO).

starting at (7460 AIO), (7760 AIO) and (5260 AIO). OptiPlex 3060, 5060 and 7060 Towers, Small Form Factors and Micros will be available globally on dell.com on May 22 starting at $499 (3060 SFF), $579 (5060 MFF), $639 (7060 MFF).

starting at (3060 SFF), (5060 MFF), (7060 MFF). OptiPlex XE3 Towers and Small Form Factors will be available globally on dell.com on May 22 starting at $649 .

starting at . Dell Precision 3530, 5530, 7530, 7730 are available on dell.com on May 22 starting at $1,049 , $1,459 , $1,119 and $1,519 . Pricing and availability for the Dell Precision 5530 2-in-1 will be coming soon.

starting at , , and . Pricing and availability for the Dell Precision 5530 2-in-1 will be coming soon. P-Series monitors will be available globally on June 25 starting at $229.99 and USB-C versions will be available globally on July 23 starting at $279.99 on dell.com, and Dell Dual Monitor Stand (MDS19) will be available globally on dell.com on June 19 at $189.99 .

About Dell

With award-winning desktops, laptops, 2-in-1s and thin clients, powerful workstations and rugged devices made for specialized environments, monitors, docking, endpoint security solutions and services, Dell gives today's workforce what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate from anywhere at any time. Dell, a part of Dell Technologies, services customers from consumers to organizations of all sizes across 180 countries.

