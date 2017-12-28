Innovation Management Market - Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 29.2% During 2017-2022

The innovation management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 421.6 million in 2017 to USD 1,519.2 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.2% during the period, 2017-2022. The major drivers in the innovation management include changing work cultures in different organizations, increasing demand for open or crowdsourcing innovations from various organizations, and increasing focus of companies on the development of new and innovative products.

The market for the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Service providers help in implementing intelligent platforms for the efficient operation and maintenance of any enterprise. The market for on cloud deployment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for on cloud is due to cost controls in terms of deployment, licensing, maintenance, enforcement of security compliance and audit features, and enhanced speed workflow in organizations. The market for small & medium enterprises is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs are increasingly adopting innovation management solutions to develop innovative products to meet the changing requirements of their customers and face the competition in the market.

The collective intelligence & prediction platforms segment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is associated with the use of crowdsourcing innovations to generate ideas. The healthcare & pharmaceuticals vertical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The landscape of the industry has changed drastically over the past few years, majorly driven by changes in consumer/patient demands and digitalization. These changes have challenged hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and other healthcare businesses to think and act strategically about shaping their companies to meet the requirements of patients.

North America is expected to lead the innovation management market as it is expected to benefit from technological advancements and internet infrastructure, widespread adoption of new technology, and the presence of domestic solution providers. The need for better operational efficiency and business processes at a low operating cost is expected to drive the innovation management market. In addition, the presence of key players in the innovation management market is also expected to be a major factor driving the market in the region.

Companies Mentioned



Brightidea, Incorporated

Cognistreamer

Crowdicity Ltd.

E-Zassi, LLC

Exago

Hype Innovation, Inc.

Ideascale

Imaginatik PLC

Inno360, Inc.

Innocentive, Inc.

Innosabi GmbH

Innovationcast

KPMG

Nosco

Planbox, Inc.

Qmarkets

SAP SE

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Spigit, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Innovation Management Market: Overview



6 Innovation Management Market: Industry Trends



7 Innovation Management Market, By Type



8 Innovation Management Market, By Deployment Mode



9 Innovation Management Market, By Organization Size



10 Innovation Management Market, By Application



11 Innovation Management Market, By Vertical



12 Regional Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3thmgf/innovation

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovation-management-market---projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-292-during-2017-2022-300575726.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

