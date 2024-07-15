OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the temperatures rise and the summer heat becomes unbearable, the team at Mr. Mini Split is excited to announce their latest partnership with Cooper & Hunter, bringing the latest in advanced mini-split and other air conditioning technology to homes in Oklahoma City and beyond.

Innovation Meets Expertise: Mr. Mini Split Partners with Cooper & Hunter to Bring Advanced Mini Splits to Your Home

Mr. Mini Split has long been known as the premier destination for all things ductless mini-split air conditioners in Oklahoma City. With a team of dedicated specialists and a comprehensive selection of top-quality systems, they have become the go-to choice for homeowners looking for efficient and effective cooling solutions. Now with the addition of Cooper & Hunter to their lineup, they are taking their offerings to the next level.

Cooper & Hunter is a leader in the HVAC industry, known for their innovative and high-performing mini-split systems. They have been providing top-quality products to customers around the world for over 20 years, and their dedication to excellence and cutting-edge technology is unmatched. Their mini-split systems are designed to provide efficient and effective cooling for individual rooms or spaces, without the need for ductwork. This makes them the perfect solution for homes without existing ductwork or for those looking to add zoning capabilities to their current system. By partnering with Cooper & Hunter, Mr. Mini Split is able to offer their customers the best of both worlds — expertise and innovation.

One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the seasonal benefits that Cooper & Hunter mini-splits offer. As we enter the hot summer months, many homeowners are looking for ways to cool their homes without breaking the bank. Cooper & Hunter systems are not only energy-efficient, but they also utilize advanced technology to provide precise temperature control and maximum comfort. This means that homeowners can enjoy a cool and comfortable home without worrying about their energy bills skyrocketing.

But it's not just about keeping cool in the summer — Cooper & Hunter mini-splits also offer heating capabilities, making them an ideal year-round solution for any home. With the ability to switch between cooling and heating modes, these systems provide the perfect temperature no matter the season, ensuring that homeowners are always comfortable in their own space.

Cooper & Hunter mini-splits are known for their advanced technology, seasonal benefits, and sleek, modern design. They're compact for small spaces and come in various stylish options to complement any home decor, ensuring efficient cooling without compromising aesthetics. Additionally, Cooper & Hunter recently launched multi-zone units for the Olmo line, offering flexible temperature control in different areas. They've also partnered with MR Mini Split to launch the affordable Bravo line, making efficient climate control even more accessible. In fact, MR Mini Split was the first company to carry both the Olmo multi-zone and Bravo brands.

Don't let the summer heat get the best of you. Stay cool and comfortable with the most advanced mini-split systems from Cooper & Hunter, available now at Mr. Mini Split. Visit their website at www.mrminisplitunits.com or visit their showroom in Oklahoma City to learn more about their products and services.

About Mr. Mini Split:

Mr. Mini Split is a leading authorized dealer of ductless mini-split air conditioners in Oklahoma City. With over a decade of experience, they are dedicated specialists in the world of mini-splits, offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. They are committed to providing the perfect solution for each customer's unique needs, and now with their partnership with Cooper & Hunter, they can offer the most advanced mini-split systems on the market.

Contact Information

Tyler Dennington

[email protected]

4052278325

SOURCE Mr. Mini Split