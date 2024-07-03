Innovation Meets Impact: World Bicycle Relief Unveils the Buffalo Bicycle Utility S2

Recognized as a winner in the Eurobike Awards, this latest version of the purpose-built Buffalo Bicycle includes an innovative 2-chain drivetrain that provides riders with two gears without the complexity of sensitive external components. The AK2 Freewheel system with back-pedal shifting marks the milestone of World Bicycle Relief's first patented product.

Innovation Driven by Purpose

Developed by World Bicycle Relief, the Buffalo Bicycle isn't your typical bike. It is extremely durable and built to serve the needs of people who travel long distances over rugged terrain with heavy cargo in some of the world's harshest environments. The Buffalo Bicycle is the result of a unique collaboration between World Bicycle Relief and industry leaders, including SRAM, Trek, Giant Group, and Karasawa. These organizations contributed product design expertise and product testing capabilities to help create a stronger, simpler, and more sustainable bicycle that addresses the critical mobility needs of communities where transportation is a significant barrier to accessing essential services.

Sustainable and Durable Design

Guided by sustainable design principles, the Buffalo Utility S2 ensures long-term usability with minimal environmental impact. In developing the multi-speed drivetrain, several system improvements were made:

2-Speed, 2-chain Drivetrain: The multi-speed drivetrain consists of a switchable freewheel with two cogs that are each paired with a corresponding chainring via their own single-speed chain.

Riders can effortlessly switch between high gear for speed and low gear for climbing by simply back-pedaling just under half a turn, then pedal forward.

Dual-Pivot Caliper Brakes : These brakes are easy to install and adjust, corrosion-resistant, and offer superior control, especially when carrying heavy loads.

: These brakes are easy to install and adjust, corrosion-resistant, and offer superior control, especially when carrying heavy loads. Heavy-Duty Aluminum Rims: The "deep-box section" aluminum rims provide high strength and lighter weight. Updated wheel construction with 3x lacing ensures consistent spoke tension and reduces spoke breakages.

Proven Impact Through Extensive Field Testing

With over two years of rigorous testing in the diverse landscapes of Sub-Saharan Africa and South America, the Buffalo Utility S2 has been refined through direct feedback from the end-user. This extensive on-ground input has been instrumental in shaping a bicycle that is highly functional and durable, perfectly suited to the real-world needs of its riders.

Enhanced Mobility Equals Enhanced Opportunities

The Buffalo Utility S2 exemplifies World Bicycle Relief's focus on innovation for an underserved segment of the cycling community, often overlooked by mainstream advancements. The Utility S2 is more than just a bicycle; it is a tool for empowerment. By providing essential mobility, it facilitates access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Designed to overcome transportation barriers in remote and underserved areas, the Buffalo Utility S2 is set to make a profound impact on the lives of its users. Coupled with the rider, the Buffalo Bicycle becomes a fierce force for change.

Quotes from Leadership

Dave Neiswander, CEO of World Bicycle Relief, commented, "At World Bicycle Relief, our mission is to mobilize people through the Power of Bicycles, and the Buffalo Utility S2 is a prime example of our commitment to this goal. This innovative bicycle is a significant step forward in our growth strategy, enabling us to reach more individuals and communities in need of reliable transportation. We are proud to continue expanding our impact and transforming lives through sustainable mobility solutions."

Chris Raymo, Product Development Lead at World Bicycle Relief, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are incredibly proud to deliver the Buffalo Utility S2 to the communities we serve. This new innovation is the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration designed to meet the unique challenges faced by our users. It is an honor to be part of a project that has such a profound impact on people's lives."

Award-Winning Recognition

The Buffalo Bicycle Utility S2 has been honored with a Eurobike Award in the "Bicycles" category, celebrating excellence in design and innovation within the cycling industry. This accolade underscores the significant impact and groundbreaking nature of the Utility S2.

About World Bicycle Relief:

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through the Power of Bicycles. As a pioneering non-profit social enterprise, World Bicycle Relief has distributed over 790,000 bicycles to provide greater access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, uplifting communities worldwide. Discover more about our mission, impact, and vision at WorldBicycleRelief.org .

