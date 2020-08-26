Innovation Never Sleeps at CFM Even in a Pandemic; Joins Inc. 5000 List for the Second Time

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CFM, the leaders of integrating technology into banking cores to enable the branch of the future, announces that they have been made the elite Inc. 5000 list for the second time. Working with over 600 financial institutions and the top ten banking cores has led them to this prestigious position.

CFM solves some of the biggest problems financial institutions face including supplying Universal Associates with the tools to be successful, making tablet banking a reality, migrating transactions to self-service, streamlining cash handling and creating a cost-efficient branch of the future. CFM is the only company that provides the foundational technology needed for transformation.

"At CFM, we have always worked incredibly hard and fast to bring innovation to the financial industry through software, integrations, design, and process. Find a need, fill a need is what I always say. Our commitment to client delight has propelled us forward at an incredible rate. This award proves we are working in the right direction and will continue to push the limit of possibilities for our clients," said John W. Smith, CEO at CFM.

This new ranking puts CFM in the top 10 software companies in the entire state of AZ. Only 2% of Arizona companies made the list.

"CFM has improved our service level in terms of less disruption, less time spent balancing on the front end, and less time and fewer resources spent by our support team as well," said Lori Winesburg, Sales Manager at Arvest Bank Siloam Springs. "I don't know that the customer can fully appreciate the change, but I feel it helps us deliver what they expect – an efficient transaction without the errors or disruption. Our frontline users give CFM two thumbs up."

Many financial institutions face challenges responding to the dramatic shifts in the technology landscape of the retail branch. At CFM, we make it possible for financial institutions to create a robust and personalized experience for their clients. We do this by providing a full suite of technology solutions built upon highly resilient core integrations enabling Universal Associates, self-service, digital client engagement, robust analytics, and much more. The result is a simpler, worry-free retail banking experience. CFM is a strategic partner of DBSI and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ. To learn more, visit www.whycfm.com or call (855) 333-4236.

