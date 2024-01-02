Innovation of Audio: OpenRock X by OneOdio Unveiled at CES 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, renowned as a professional audio equipment manufacturer, proudly announces its participation, along with its sub-brand OpenRock, at CES 2024. The event will be held at Booth 22346 in LVCC Central Hall, Las Vegas, NV, from January 9 to 12, 2024. 

( OpenRock X makes its debut at CES 2024)
OpenRock embodies the spirit of innovation cultivated over OneOdio's illustrious 10-year journey. With an unwavering commitment to sound quality and user experience, OpenRock delivers professional open-ear audio solutions, elevating the music and sports experience. It takes pride in presenting the OpenRock series products: OpenRock S, OpenRock Pro, and the upcoming flagship product OpenRock X. 

Elevating Audio Excellence: OpenRock X

Visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to experience OpenRock X, set to hit the market in January 2024. As the third generation of OpenRock open-ear sports earbuds, it pioneers breakthroughs in sound quality, secure fit, and overall user experience. Powered by cutting-edge technology BassDirect™ and LISO algorithm, OpenRock X delivers powerful bass and unparalleled audio atmosphere. Its unique adjustable biaxial joint design allows users to tailor the fit based on activity intensity and different ear sizes. With multipoint connection feature, users can seamlessly switch between two devices for enhanced versatility. OpenRock X sets a new standard for phone call quality, featuring four beam-forming microphones and an AI algorithm with noise reduction technology, ensuring crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments.

"At CES 2024, we're not just revealing our new OpenRock earbuds; we're also bringing in some top-notch OneOdio headphones, highly praised and all!," stated Jack Li, the esteemed founder and CEO of OneOdio. "The driving force behind our diverse product range stems from the continuous recognition we receive from esteemed audio organizations and valued customers."

Recognition for OneOdio in 2023

Over the past year, OneOdio received notable acclaim for its headphones, particularly the Monitor 60 and A10 models. The Monitor 60 earned accolades at VGP 2024 for its exceptional features, including 50 mm dynamic drivers for precise sound and comfortable high-protein memory earmuffs. The A10 headphones impressed CNET editors with an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours in Bluetooth mode and 62 hours in active noise cancellation mode, earning them the title of "best over-ear headphones."

Some of the above award-winning headphones, along with the innovative OpenRock earbuds, will be showcased at CES 2024. OneOdio looks forward to welcoming friends from the audiophile community, media outfits and industry peers at this prestigious technology exhibition!

About OneOdio

Established in 2013, OneOdio stands as a premier manufacturer of headphones and audio gear. Devoted to delivering superior sound experiences to music enthusiasts globally, OneOdio consistently introduces innovative audio products across its Studio Pro, Monitor, HiFi, Fusion, and Focus series. With a pervasive global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones consistently secure positions in the top three within Amazon's competitive headphone category.

