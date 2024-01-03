Innovation on Display: ZHAOWEI's 3.4mm IPD Adjustment Drive System Set to Impress at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January 9th to 12th, the most influential technology event in the world—CES 2024 will be held in Las Vegas, USA. With the theme of "ALL TOGETHER. ALL ON", the exhibition will this year mainly focus on industrial hot spots such as Web3 metaverse, digital health, and smart wearable devices, showcasing the deeply integrated innovations between the cutting-edge technologies and industries. As one of China's leading micro-drive systems manufacturers, Shenzhen ZHAOWEI Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd. ("ZHAOWEI") recently announced that it will bring its latest R&D achievements, the 3.4mm IPD Adjustment Drive System for MR glasses, as well as discuss how micro and lightweight drive technology can empower the sustainable development of the consumer electronics industry in the future with major exhibitors and clients.

Micro and Lightweight Drive Technology

Having been committed to the field of gearbox transmission for 24 years, the ZHAOWEI R&D team always adheres to the product and technology development principle of "precision, micro, and ultra-thin." By employing MIM (Metal Injection Molding) technology, the ZHAOWEI R&D team has innovated a precision gear manufacturing process featuring 64 cavities. This technique ensures minimal variance among parts within these cavities. They have overcome the technical challenges associated with the precision measurement of micro gears smaller than 0.1 mm. Consequently, they have successfully developed a series of micro planetary gearboxes with sizes ranging from 3.4 mm to 38 mm. This series of products has a lightweight transmission structure and excellent performance. The company's product services have also transformed from providing singular micro transmission parts to offering highly integrated and customizable micro drive system solutions.

ZHAOWEI's micro drive systems are currently utilized across various sectors, including smart wearable, 3C electronics, health, and beauty. These solutions align with the consumer electronics industry's shift toward "micro, lightweight, and multi-functional" products, a trend propelled by the swift advancement of 5G and artificial intelligence technologies.

3.4mm IPD Adjustment Drive System for MR Glasses

At CES 2024, ZHAOWEI will specifically exhibit its 3.4mm IPD Adjustment Drive System for MR glasses. This drive system aims to improve the users' mixed reality immersion and wearing experience. It adopts a 3.4 mm lightweight and compact planetary gearbox, a micro gearbox that was awarded the Individual Championship for the National Manufacturing Industry, and ZHAOWEI's newly developed high-performance motors series, the ZWSMD stepper motors series.

The drive system intelligently adapts the gearbox input speed, torque, and reduction ratio to cater to the inter-pupillary distance (IPD) variations of different user groups. It offers gear transmission adjustments across 2, 3, or 4 stages, enabling a precise actuation of 0.05 mm per second. With its low noise output and stable IPD adjustment, the system facilitates a seamless transition for users into a hybrid world where virtuality and reality are integrated.

Focusing on the performance upgrade of micro and lightweight motors and gearboxes, ZHAOWEI adheres to providing customers' applications in various industries with high-quality products with customized functions and tailored solutions. From January 9th to January 12th, ZHAOWEI invites exhibitors and clients to booth 635 in Westgate Hall for in-depth discussions on advancing the consumer electronics industry with precision drive technology.

About ZHAOWEI:

ZHAOWEI is one of China's leading micro-drive systems manufacturers with 24 years of gearbox design and R&D expertise. Established in Shenzhen, and built six subsidiaries in Dongguan, Suzhou, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Germany, and the United States(preparation), ZHAOWEI's global network ensures dedicated service to clients worldwide. ZHAOWEI is committed to delivering customized micro-drive industry solutions to sectors encompassing smart industrial equipment, smart automobile, smart home, smart healthcare, and smart consumer electronics. ZHAOWEI empowers local industries to evolve, upgrade, and pursue sustainable growth.

