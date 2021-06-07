Innovation Powerhouse GrowPath Earns 22nd Patent

DURHAM, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal technology company GrowPath has received its 22nd patent, the second for its ground-breaking Buzzwords™ technology that alerts users to key words and phrases in real time and helps law firms identify potential mass tort cases. It is GrowPath Founder Eric Sanchez's 17th patent.

"Our purpose is to make law firms better. Every feature and patent of GrowPath is directly related to making law firms more efficient. We listen to our customers, understand their pain points, and develop solutions," said Sanchez. His point is further evidenced by GrowPath's introduction of a number of remote work-focused tools, including its productivity tool, remote printing, and other features allowing law firms to operate virtually anywhere. Many of these features were released days after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns impacted the United States.

GrowPath CEO Tara Williams, an attorney with more than 30 years of experience between intellectual property and personal injury law, added, "We are objectively the most feature-rich product on the market for plaintiffs' firms. More importantly, each feature has a bonafide operational purpose. Used properly, GrowPath improves workflows, which makes law firms more efficient and profitable."

GrowPath now has an IP portfolio of 11 utility and 11 design patents, including several in the areas of cybersecurity, email routing, enhanced client lead scoring, and search. GrowPath's flagship product is a full-featured legal case management software system designed to help firms handle cases from intake all the way to litigation.

About GrowPath

GrowPath provides cutting-edge legal case management software and solutions for law firms nationwide. GrowPath's mission is empowering firms to improve the efficiency of the services they deliver, in turn decreasing stress and boosting revenue. To learn more, visit https://growpath.com/demo.

